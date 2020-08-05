Advanced search

Weston thirds hold of surge from Uphill Castle thrids to win thrilling contest

PUBLISHED: 13:00 08 August 2020

Weston Cricket Club's Devonshire Road.

Weston Cricket Club's Devonshire Road.

The excitement was palpable and cricket was the winner as Weston thirds beat Uphill Castle thirds by two runs.

Winning the toss and electing to bat, Weston were contained by tight Uphill bowling and top-class fielding but Jack Trego scored a steady and fluent 52 before being bowling by Neve Kennedy.

Wickets continued to fall with Weston posting a total of 149-9 from their 40 overs as Pete Jobling, James Robinson, Kennedy and Tyler Frost all picked up two wickets.

Weston’s bowlers started the defence of a slightly below-par total by picking up two early wickets, but a solid partnership between Ben Castle (33) and Craig Grabham (46) put Uphill in a good posistion.

However, when Grabham was bowled with 40 needed the game turned into a nail bitter.

As the final over approached, Uphill battled through tight bowling as they needed 11 from the final six balls to win the league derby encounter.

And with four runs needed to win off the last ball, Uphill fell just short to finish on 147 to end what was a fantastic game of cricket enjoyed by a blissful crowd at Devonshire Road.

