Advanced search

Weston’s Davidson feeling encouraged by youngsters stepping up into first team

PUBLISHED: 13:00 14 August 2020

Matt Kearsey scored 59 runs from 48 deliveries for Weston in their 17-run defeat to Taunton. Picture: Josh Thomas

Matt Kearsey scored 59 runs from 48 deliveries for Weston in their 17-run defeat to Taunton. Picture: Josh Thomas

Archant

Weston captain Chris Davidson has been left encouraged by the impact of the young players who have come into the squad and enabled them more strength in depth than he had realised ahead of their league encounter with Wembdon this Saturday.

Despite missing a lot of key players Weston, who have managed to use 12 players in their two games so far, saw William Crane come in for Matt Knight in their only change on the weekend against Taunton.

And Davidson has been impressed by the effort shown in their first couple of matches so far, especially their encounter with Taunton where they fell to defeat by 17 runs.

“It was a decent game,”said Davison.

“We went in missing a few extra players than we thought, but the biggest positive was the younger guys that came up to bowl.

“Especially Will Crane and Adam Whittock, who actually proved they are very much knocking down the first-team door, and maybe without this situation they wouldn’t have ordinarily got a chance to do so.

“We fielded a lot better than we have done in the last few weeks and we gave ourselves a chance of chasing down a total and we didn’t quite get there.

“We didn’t get off to a very good start. We were lucky we had a lot of experience down the order and Matt Kearsey, who is in great form at the moment, just played differently to everyone else throughout the day and Andy Fear, who is evergreen, those two together really got us within a chance.”

Up next Weston travel to Bridgwater and Davidson expects the game could go either way as he hopes to lead his side to their first victory of the season.

“We have got a game next week where we can go out and really compete and we should hopefully win,” he added.

“Hopefully some of the young lads who performed will keep their spots and we can keep some of the experienced guys in to try and guide them along and get something out of it.

“With the availability at the moment it even things out, but if we can get some experience in there to guide the kids along.

“Results aren’t really important at the moment, it’s opportunities and if we can give people a little bit more exposure to first team cricket.

“We can compete along the way results will take care of themselves and we will see where we go.”

Match details – West of England League, Covid Group C:

Taunton 210-6 (Crane 6-0-27-2, Kearsey 6-1-34-2, Davidson 8-1-38-1, Davies 6-1-28-0, Whittock 6-0-29-0, Leeks 8-0-49-0) Weston 193 (Press 5, Elstone 0, Turner 39, Davies 1, Neave 8, Leeks 13, Davidson 1, Fear 28, Kearsey 59, Whittock 0, Crane 2*)

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Weston-super-Mare cinemas to show André Rieu summer concert

André Rieus summer concert will be screened at two Weston cinemas. Picture: Marcel van Hoorn

Village pub to be converted into 100-place nursery

The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Work to begin on safe pathway after seven-year campaign

Workwill include a pedestrian island, road crossings on the A38/Bridgwater Road north of the junction with Cross Lane and last 68 days.

Police investigate Weston assault

‘Sheer incompetence’ at crematorium causes family to miss funeral

Weston-super-Mare's Crematorium.

Most Read

Weston-super-Mare cinemas to show André Rieu summer concert

André Rieus summer concert will be screened at two Weston cinemas. Picture: Marcel van Hoorn

Village pub to be converted into 100-place nursery

The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Work to begin on safe pathway after seven-year campaign

Workwill include a pedestrian island, road crossings on the A38/Bridgwater Road north of the junction with Cross Lane and last 68 days.

Police investigate Weston assault

‘Sheer incompetence’ at crematorium causes family to miss funeral

Weston-super-Mare's Crematorium.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston’s Davidson feeling encouraged by youngsters stepping up into first team

Matt Kearsey scored 59 runs from 48 deliveries for Weston in their 17-run defeat to Taunton. Picture: Josh Thomas

The Return of Dayle Grubb after the midfielder rejoins Weston from Forest Green Rovers

Weston's Dayle Grubb resigns for Weston after two years with Forest Green Rovers. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Harvey hopes to have made a statement after scoring hat-trick in win over Banwell

Will Harvey finds the back of the net for Weston for his hat-trick in their 10-0 win over Banwell FC.

Lympsham & Belvedere are ‘going to be up for it’ against Huntspill & District – Luff

Jack Luff picked up a century for Lympsham & Belvedere in their win over Uphill Castle.

Burst water main closes A38 road

A burst water main has closed a road in both directions on the A38. Picture: North Somerset Travel and Roads