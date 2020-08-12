Weston’s Davidson feeling encouraged by youngsters stepping up into first team

Matt Kearsey scored 59 runs from 48 deliveries for Weston in their 17-run defeat to Taunton. Picture: Josh Thomas Archant

Weston captain Chris Davidson has been left encouraged by the impact of the young players who have come into the squad and enabled them more strength in depth than he had realised ahead of their league encounter with Wembdon this Saturday.

Despite missing a lot of key players Weston, who have managed to use 12 players in their two games so far, saw William Crane come in for Matt Knight in their only change on the weekend against Taunton.

And Davidson has been impressed by the effort shown in their first couple of matches so far, especially their encounter with Taunton where they fell to defeat by 17 runs.

“It was a decent game,”said Davison.

“We went in missing a few extra players than we thought, but the biggest positive was the younger guys that came up to bowl.

“Especially Will Crane and Adam Whittock, who actually proved they are very much knocking down the first-team door, and maybe without this situation they wouldn’t have ordinarily got a chance to do so.

“We fielded a lot better than we have done in the last few weeks and we gave ourselves a chance of chasing down a total and we didn’t quite get there.

“We didn’t get off to a very good start. We were lucky we had a lot of experience down the order and Matt Kearsey, who is in great form at the moment, just played differently to everyone else throughout the day and Andy Fear, who is evergreen, those two together really got us within a chance.”

Up next Weston travel to Bridgwater and Davidson expects the game could go either way as he hopes to lead his side to their first victory of the season.

“We have got a game next week where we can go out and really compete and we should hopefully win,” he added.

“Hopefully some of the young lads who performed will keep their spots and we can keep some of the experienced guys in to try and guide them along and get something out of it.

“With the availability at the moment it even things out, but if we can get some experience in there to guide the kids along.

“Results aren’t really important at the moment, it’s opportunities and if we can give people a little bit more exposure to first team cricket.

“We can compete along the way results will take care of themselves and we will see where we go.”

Match details – West of England League, Covid Group C:

Taunton 210-6 (Crane 6-0-27-2, Kearsey 6-1-34-2, Davidson 8-1-38-1, Davies 6-1-28-0, Whittock 6-0-29-0, Leeks 8-0-49-0) Weston 193 (Press 5, Elstone 0, Turner 39, Davies 1, Neave 8, Leeks 13, Davidson 1, Fear 28, Kearsey 59, Whittock 0, Crane 2*)