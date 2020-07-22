Weston’s Kearsley expecting tough test against Taunton Deane as short season starts

Matt Kearsley on his way to 69 not out from 62 deliveries during Weston’s game with Congresbury. Archant

Weston’s first league game of the season at Taunton Deane on Saturday will be a “tough start” says Matt Kearsley.

Weston have been put into the West of England Premier League’s Covid Group C alongside Bridgwater, Minehead, Taunton, Taunton St Andrews, Wellington and Wembdon.

And Kearsley says they will go into the match with belief in their own ability to pick something up from their encounter.

“It’s a big game next week,” said Kearsley.

“Because they are good, hopefully everyone’s available next week and it will be a tough start to the season.

“We’ll approach the game with confidence, after beating them at their place last year.

“They will be strong, with lots of good young players and experienced ones! Ryan Davis will make his return back to the club, which will bolster the batting.

“Their strength is in their batting, so hopefully we can pick up early wickets and get into their middle order and keep them down to a low score.

“They’ve also got a good bowling attack so we need to get off to a solid start to give us something to build on.

“It has been hard, we have missed over half the season now, as it happened at the start of the summer and not knowing we were going to play cricket at all until a few weeks ago.

“It’s been hard to be motivated, to train. Everything is getting back to normal now, hopefully we will play out the rest of the season.”

Chris Davidson’s side travel to The Convent Field on the back of consecutive friendly matches against Congresbury and last Saturday’s contest saw Justin Yau’s side come away with a second win in seven days.

But Kearsley, who scored an unbeaten 69 from 62 deliveries, admitted both games helped them a lot in their preparation for this weekend.

He added: “It’s good to hold a bat, be at the middle and it’s a bonus when you get some runs.

“It could have gone better, we could have won but I enjoyed it. That’s the main thing we are back out there again playing cricket.

“To be honest, Congresbury are a good team, it’s been competitive. They are a decent outfit, we need a few players to come back into the team, overall it’s been a good couple of warm-up games and it’s good to be back on the cricket pitch.”