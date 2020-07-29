Weston’s Trego says there is a ‘buzz around the club’ ahead of hosting Minehead

Weston head coach Sam Trego says there is a “buzz around the club” ahead of their first league game at Devonshire Road against Minehead.

Saturday’s encounter comes two weeks after playing Congresbury and Trego hopes the same support from their friendly will be there this weekend.

“After last week’s washout at Taunton Deane we’re really excited in welcoming Minehead to Devonshire Road and looking forward to showing supporters who turned up in good numbers two weeks ago, we have some exciting players and want to play a really good brand of cricket,” Trego said.

“We’ve bucked the trend over the past few seasons and last year we had five senior sides, so we have a lot of cricketers raring to go, especially at home at Devonshire Road. There’s a buzz around the club with us having our first competitive first-team game at home and that excites me as coach.

“We all know this mini league we’re in has no promotion or relegation which really puts all clubs under no pressure at all so I’m trying to instil into the lads to play with freedom and get out there and enjoy their cricket.

“Signing Ryan Davies has given the club an extra boost and he will hopefully add some big runs over the next six weeks. It’s great to have Ryan back. The plan was to have him here from May but obviously with Covid-19 we couldn’t do that but we’ve managed to secure him for these seven games in the mini bubble league.

“We signed him in 2017 and he scored over 900 runs and was the major factor in us winning the league that year. He’s been away for a few years but seeing him this weekend was fantastic. I did some work in the nets with him and he is hitting the ball as well as I’ve seen.”

After doing the double over Minehead in their victorious 2017 season, Trego insists his side will have to be at their best if they are going to pick up the victory.

He added: “We haven’t played Minehead for a couple of seasons now but I always follow every team’s scores during the season.

“They have some real big hitters at the top of the order and can take the game away from you very quickly and they also possess a very good bowling attack so our batting and bowling will have to be in good order if we’re going to push for a win this weekend.”