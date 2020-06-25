Weston Cricket Club vow to be ‘bigger and stronger club’ after Coronavirus period

Weston Cricket Club are “determined to come back a bigger and stronger club” ahead of returning to training for the first time since March on Thursday says head coach Sam Trego.

Like every sport up and down the country, the Coronavirus pandemic has postponed games and stopped people from meeting with each other.

But the easing of lockdown rules has seen teams being able to meet, but with guidelines set by the England and Wales Cricket board in place.

“We are making sure the players are coming on to the ground at the agreed times and asking each player to have their own hand sanitiser available to them at all times and use their own cricket ball,” said Trego.

“We have coned off areas where each individual can put their kit and get changed in a safe place.

“We will also clean down the stumps after each player has netted. It will be a great feeling to be back working with all the first-team squad and being able to see the lads in person rather than a Zoom call.

“Any interaction for the players after no cricket for almost three months is a big thing. Now that we can start training, we can continue working on specifics that myself as a coach and the players were working on before lockdown began.

“This could be the longest pre-season anyone has ever had if the season doesn’t get started!”

Weston, like many clubs, would have had their campaign up and running, but due to Covid-19 all forms of cricket were stopped from March 16.

Despite some leagues being cancelled, there is a chance the West of England Premier League, which is is one of 29 ECB Premier Leagues across England and Wales, will be played at some point in the future.

“It will be great to see the lads “ added Trego.

“I, like all the lads, live for this time of the year and to have the season potentially taken away from us is a real blow to the boys and the club.

“Ultimately we all want to get back to playing but at the moment this is the next best thing.

“As any cricket club will tell you it’s come at the worst time as we would’ve been involved in pre-season friendlies in April then straight into the league season.

“I’ve no doubt there will be a loss to not only our club but all clubs across the country and we just have to hope we can get some friendly cricket or even inter-club cricket in the second half of the season.”

Despite the uncertainty, Trego and his team would like to pass on their thanks to all the people who have continued to support them.

He added: “The club would like to thank all the sponsors that have stood by the club at these uncertain times and we are determined to come back a bigger and stronger club after all this has ended.”