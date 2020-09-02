Advanced search

Weston will aim to end tough 2020 campaign on ‘positive note’ says captain Davidson

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 September 2020

Westons Chris Davidson has held the role of club captain since 2019. Picture: Josh Thomas

Westons Chris Davidson has held the role of club captain since 2019. Picture: Josh Thomas

Weston captain Chris Davidson insists his side will aim to end the 2020 season on a “positive note” when they host Wellington on Saturday.

The West of England Premier League campaign – shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic – has been tough on Davidson and his side as a lack of availability of players has seen Weston yet to win in six games in Covid Group C.

“After a tough few weeks it’ll be a good opportunity to try and finish the season on a positive note ready for hopefully a much more normal season next summer,” said Davison.

“Being short on numbers has been hard, it’s meant we can’t train properly and we’re ultimately nowhere near our best.

“It’s difficult finding any kind of intensity with the restrictions in place and the less competitive nature of the games.

“It’s made harder by not having the changing rooms, not being able to celebrate wickets or do a lot of the normal stuff we take for granted.

“You need all of that as part of your enjoyment of the day and to build team spirit.

“From what we saw in pre-season before lockdown and with the amount of players to come back and more players now staking their claim I don’t see why we can’t go into next season expecting to be very competitive in the league.”

Last weekend’s result at Bridgwater saw the hosts win by seven wickets, despite Ryan Davies impressing again with a ‘brilliant hundred’.

It was a performance where Davison felt ‘it was a good exercise’ for those new to the team against ‘one of the strongest sides around.’

But what has really pleased Davidson is the strength in depth from their seconds and thirds sides.

“Throughout the club the young guys have impressed again this year,” he added.

“Jack and Dexter Trego have been outstanding and Fred Bemand score a hundred recently. Ryan Hearse is looking good behind the stumps and there’s many others I could mention too.

“It’s not easy on any of them stepping up a level, particularly when we’re a lot weaker than we should be and results are going against us.

“The way the young lads have stood up in the first team and the resilience they’ve shown under tough circumstances has been a real positive.

“I’m certainly optimistic about next season knowing we have more depth than we previously realised, hopefully by next April things will be closer to normal and cricket can resume properly.”

