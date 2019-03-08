Cricket: Winscombe sink Wells for fine win

Winscombe CC face the camera (pic James Healey/JRH Media) Archant

Winscombe overcame adversity to upset league leaders Wells to win by 11 runs as they continued their ascent towards the Somerset League promotion places.

Pertemps man of the match Jory Cureton was the star with bat and ball in a low-scoring affair, as the hosts successfully defended a score of 142, despite being forced to bat with just 10 men.

Despite what appeared to be a below-par total, Winscombe's high class bowling display dismissed table-topping Wells for 131 with five overs remaining.

And a third successive win means Winscombe have moved from the foot of the table to within 10 points of the top two in recent weeks.

Despite heavy rain on the Friday, Winscombe were able to get the game ahead, winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Cureton top scored with 31 and Winscombe were indebted to some late order contributions from Matt Lunn and Chris Clough, with the latter striking a huge six to earn a priceless second batting bonus point.

Clough (3-20) grabbed the first wicket of the Wells innings whilst Cureton (3-27) was very unlucky not to be rewarded for a brilliant opening spell.

A catch was put down at mid-off and then Cureton himself allowed a caught and bowled chance to slip through his fingers.

Rob Bradley dismissed Dave Stacey as Jack Fraser (2-21) settled into a tidy spell which was rewarded with the wicket of Kieran Lane.

Goodrum captained well throughout and re-introduced Clough for two overs, which paid off when Henry Hunt popped a catch up to Bradley.

Fraser returned to pin James Dredge lbw before Lunn bowled Layton Ball.

With Dan Vassalli (35 not out) edging his side towards the win, Goodrum turned to Cureton and with the last two balls of his spell, the seamer had Richard Wiltshire taken by Goodrum at silly mid-off before Matthew Williams caught behind.

Special mention to Matthew Wright who stepped in and fielded particularly well in the absence of Siya Sowati as Winscombe celebrated a terrific win ahead of this weekend's game with rivals Temple Cloud.