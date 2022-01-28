Wedmore's Cullen selected as final member of Vector Sport's squad

Ryan Cullen and his team Vector Sports team have their first race on March 18 on the Sebring circuit in United States of America. - Credit: Archant

Wedmore’s Ryan Cullen has been named in Vector Sport’s line-up for the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship.

Cullen completes the line-up as the third and final driver after Nico Müller and Sebastien Bourdais.

2022 marks Cullen’s 10th year in motorsport and the 30-year-old says he is looking forward to being behind the wheel again.

“It’s great news to be back racing, back with a new team,” said Cullen.

“It’s a totally new concept and I think their future goal is to be with a whole evolution of the way motorsport is going and it’s quite exciting.

“Nico Muller is Audi works driver and he’s a similar age to me. His CV is impressive and we have got a similar background. He joined Audi very soon and he’s now officially with them.

“Sebastian is a different case. He is much older than me and Nico. He’s done Formula One, Champ car, Indy car. He’s won multiple championships and he’s finished second at Le Mans twice with Peugeot.

“He’s regarded as a very good driver his experience is very good as well. It’s great to be actually teamed up with good teammates and attack the World Championships because it averages over three three drivers.”

The championships, which was first run in 2012, will have six rounds over eight months and start on the weekend of March 12/13 in United States of America.

Trips to Belgium, France, Italy and Japan will follow before the last race will be held in Bahrain on November 12.

“It’s always exiting to go to America and a new track for me in Sebring which everyone talks about as one of the classic endurance races,” Cullen added.

The European races are situated around Le Mans, Le Mans is the blue ribbon event which everyone wants to win.

“And going back to Monza and Spa is always a great feeling because I know those tracks very well. Bahrain I’ve raced at lots of times. I’ve actually won quite a lot there.

“It’s probably my most successful track and Fuji I’m really excited about because it’s one of the few tracks where I watched as a kid with (Ayrton) Senna and (Alain) Prost and all the F1 stuff as a kid.

And Fuji has always been a exciting race and the way the track is still original. It’s one of the few tracks in the world that you can still watch the footage from 20 years ago and the track is pretty much of the same.

“I’m really excited to be going to Japan.”