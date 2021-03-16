Cullen shares of his relief of being called up to race in Le Mans again

Published: 9:00 AM March 16, 2021

Ryan Cullen is in line to race in third successive Le Mans. - Credit: Archant

Ryan Cullen has spoken of his relief at being called up to compete at Le Mans for a third year in a row.

Cullen will race for Risi Competizione, a Houston-based professional racing team founded and managed by Giuseppe Risi.

And, having admitted the deal to sign for Risi was 'very late' he will head to France (August 21-22) to race in the prestigious and world's oldest active sports car race in endurance racing once again.

"It’s really good, a kind of relief to finally get to announce that I will be in Le Mans. I knew for a few weeks it was potentially going to happen but then the release came out," he said, following the announcement made by Automobile Club de L’Ouest.

"I’m just happy to just be able to tell sponsors and tell people, my fans, that I’m going back to Le Mans. Hopefully, now it’s in August, fans can go and I’m just happy I get to race there again.

You may also want to watch:

"It will be my third time there and you always learn something new every year. I learned a lot last year compared to my first year.

"We have a package going forward this year, we have a good chance with the line-up we’ve got with the drivers, the team and the chassis we have."

Cullen first raced at Le Mans in 2019 for United Autosports in the #32 Ligier JS P217 and then last year with G-Drive Racing by Algarve banner and says he is looking forward to racing for a 'very established team with a lot of history'.

He will be racing alongside Audi LMP1 driver Oliver Jarvis, who finished in second in the 2017 Le Mans with Jackie Chan DC Racing and competed for Risi in the 2019 edition.

"It means a lot to race with the team that’s had success," he added.

"My first year in Le Mans was with United Autosport, which they haven’t had much success at Le Mans, they did last year. G Drive historically was at Le Mans as well but this time I’m with multiple winners of the race and they have had historical good drivers, cars and it’s just pretty cool to be racing at Le Mans with such a team.

"It puts me personally in a good frame of experience and maturity of branch through the years of endurance racing ready to try and win it.

"I was teammates with Oli last year and it was a good experience, because he brought a lot of experience to the team and also to the car set-up.

"I’m very happy he’s back with me for this year. He’s had some good results in Le Mans, he’s won Olympic Two class, finished second overall in a P2 car. He’s also raced with Audi in the LMP1. He’s got manufacture and category experience.

"He also drove for Risi two years ago in a Ferrari so he knows the team well, he should be able to slot in quite easy and I think I’m adaptable enough for me to slot in quite well knowing him and a few of the guys at Risi.

"I’m really happy, we just need a third driver to have a strong, strong history at Le Mans and we should be in a good position."