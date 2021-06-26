Worle FC: Ben Dancey appointed as new manager

Published: 11:43 AM June 26, 2021

Worle FC have announced the appointment of Ben Dancey as their new player-manager alongside newly appointed assistant Barry Flynn.

The club have moved swiftly to bring in Dancey following the departure of joint managers Aaron Blakemore and Damian Bromley.

The committee felt it was vital that the appointment was within their club structure and are delighted goalkeeper Dancey decided he would be pleased to take on the important role and with him playing it was vital he bought into the management structure.

Dancey has experience of playing in the Toolstation Western League with Wells City and Street and has played a number of Somerset League Premier Division games.

Flynn has obtained his coaching badges and was part of the Worle squad which won the Division One title four years ago and have been a fixture in the Somerset Premier ever since.

The committee also thanked Blakemore for his commitment to the club.

Flynn will be planning the training sessions and be joined by John Crandon and Dan Pearse who have both stayed on to manage the second team in Weston & District League Division One.

“Worle is a great family club and I’m privileged to be asked to take on this role and am really looking forward to the season,” Dancey said.

“The experience of playing with this group of players and winning a league/cup made the decision a no-brainer. The squad has a great core group of players and with the right couple of additions we should be challenging at the top end of the table.

"To be honest I had no real thought of becoming a manager so soon, but with a couple of serious knee injuries, the time seems right to take the step into management and if my body allows I hope to continue playing.

“I’ve got Barry Flynn coming in as assistant and he’s Worle through and through, a great coach and already knows all the lads. We are both really looking forward to the challenge, it’s a tough league but we hope to get that winning buzz back at the club and the atmosphere during the couple of pre-season sessions already seems great.”