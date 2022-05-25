Dangerfield 'very proud and honoured' to be named Cheddar AFC manager

Mike Dangerfield, left, has been named as the new manager of Cheddar AFC replacing Craig Mawford, right, at the helm. - Credit: Alan Cooper

Mike Dangerfield said he is “very proud and honoured” to be named as Cheddar AFC’s new manager.

He replaces former boss Craig Mawford, who led the Bowdens Park outfit to sixth place in Toolstation Western League Division One, a point away from the play-offs, last season.

Dangerfield first joined the Cheesemen in 2016 and featured prominently in Cheddar’s first-ever FA Cup run that season.

He took on management of the Under-18s for a short while with great distinction, then had a spell at Clevedon Town as the club’s goalkeeping coach.

Dangerfield returned to Cheddar as Mawford’s assistant in November 2020 before stepping down from his role two months ago.

And Dangerfield said the chance to come back was one he couldn’t miss out on.

“When the opportunity came up to apply for the position at a club that I’ve spent so much time at and means so much to me, it just felt like I should go for it,” he said.

“I’m both very proud and honoured to be given the opportunity to try to take Cheddar Football Club forward into the new season."

Chairman Matt Postins said he was delighted to welcome back someone the club knows well and believes Dangerfield can replicate Mawford's success.

“Mike is well known and a much-loved face at Bowdens Park,” added Postins.

“I am incredibly pleased that he is taking charge of first-team matters for the upcoming season, drawing from many years of experience. All of us here at Cheddar Football Club feel that this will be the recipe for ongoing success."