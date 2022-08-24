Dangerfield 'immensely proud' with Cheddar after AEK Boko win

Cheddar manager Mike Dangerfield won his first game in charge of the Cheesemen at AEK Boko. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Cheddar manager Michael Dangerfield was 'immensely proud' with his side after beating AEK Boko 1-0 to win their first Toolstation Western League Division One match of the season on Saturday.

Morgan Bacon did the damage for the Cheesemen, netting the winner after a delightful assist from George Fairchild whose pinpoint cross allowed Bacon to control the ball and fire past the outstretched arms of the Boko goalkeeper.

And Dangerfield, who took over from Craig Mawford in the summer, couldn’t hold back his delight at claiming all three points, which was the first win of his reign at the fifth attempt.

“I was immensely proud of the boys' performance, to a man they all worked hard and created some fantastic chances, taking one and keeping a second clean sheet in a row,” he said.

“We now have our first win of the season which should breed confidence in our ability to compete as this level.”

Centre-back Archie Heywood was desperately unlucky when his goalbound header was scurried away by the Boko custodian.

The Cheesemen had an earlier opportunity when captain Oli Hucker had the ball in the Boko net, but the ‘goal’ was ruled offside.

Late opportunities fell to both teams, as the hosts ramped up the pressure with 10 minutes remaining and their centre-forward surged through but saw his strike cannon off the crossbar.

The visitors almost had the last word however, when Lewis Chappell’s effort went just wide of the woodwork.

Cheddar’s win moved them up to 18th position but they lost 5-2 to newly promoted Nailsea & Tickenham on Tuesday and return to Bowdens Park for an FA Vase tie against Crediton United on Saturday.

The winners will be rewarded with a visit to Sidmouth Town in the next round.