Weston CC captain Davidson left 'really proud' in defeat to Bishopston CC

Published: 5:00 PM June 16, 2021

Weston captain Chris Davidson was left “really proud” by his side, who were “absolutely unbelievable” in their one-wicket defeat at Bishopston, and admitted there is nothing to worry about, despite falling to their third defeat in a row.

After winning the toss, Weston reached 107, with Ryan Davies the only batsman to score more than double figures with 46 runs from 57 deliveries.

But a valiant display saw Weston take nine wickets, with Tahmid Ahmed superbly taking 6-47, before Bishopston saw the game out on in the 19th over.

“It was a really good game of cricket in hindsight,” said Davidson.

“We probably didn’t bat particularly well, it wasn’t the greatest pitch we will play on and maybe along with the help of the pitch, some naïve batting cost us and we just couldn’t get any partnerships together.

“But we said to guys at the break let’s just give it 100 per cent and see what happens. There’s no shame in losing if you lose in the right way and the guys were absolutely unbelievable and we came so close to winning the game.

“Tahmid Ahmed got six wickets and he turned the game on its head and it was so close. A little bit of luck and we could have sneaked the win so I’m really proud.”

Weston went into the game without Sam Elstone, Jack Press and Jack and Peter Trego from last time out against Frome which paved the way for Robert Turner, John Willians, Kruz Belcher and Tom Court to come in.

And despite remaining in fourth place of WEPL Prem Two Bristol & Somerset, Davidson believes his side are still in a “very good place”.

The club topped the table after four wins in a row before three consecutive losses to new leaders Bristol, Frome and Bishopston.

And Davidson added: “It’s difficult to put your finger on to be honest because the same guys who were doing well all the way through pre-season and early season are struggling at the moment but that’s cricket.

“It’s a very competitive league, there are teams out there on paper who are stronger than us. You win some, you lose some that’s the way it goes.

“The main thing is when we are losing we are losing with 100 per cent effort and as long we are losing in the right way and we are losing doing down fighting that’s a good sign.

“The attitude this week was absolutely superb. I’m not going to moan about the loss. We’ve got some players to come back in which will strengthen us and there’s nothing for us to be worrying about just yet. Our goal is safety and anything more than that is a bonus.”