Desire is as strong as it ever has been says Weston CC captain Davidson

Captain Chris Davidson said his desire to win and help Weston CC improve is as strong as it has ever been after making his 150th league appearance last Saturday.

The Devonshire Road outfit opened their West of England Premier League Bristol & Somerset season with a two-wicket victory at Frome.

And Davidson, who is in his 10th year at Weston, says he was honoured to reach the landmark.

“It’s a real honour to reach a milestone for the club,” he said.

“I’m just happy we won and I was able to contribute.”

Davidson began his career with Uphill Castle, progressing from youth to first team, and made over 200 appearances before moving to Weston in 2012.

He has made 196 appearances in all competitions, with 140 as captain, and 150 in the league, with 105 as skipper.

Davidson has served eight years as captain out of the last 10, after following Adam Davies, with Rob Turner having a two-year stint in the middle of his eight years to make him the club’s longest-serving post-war captain.

“I love the club and I’m proud of what we’ve all done over the last 10 years,” Davidson added.

“Hopefully I can keep earning my spot in the team for a little while longer. The desire to win and help the club improve is as strong as it’s ever been, hopefully my body, and performances can keep up and I can last a couple more years. I am enjoying it as much as I ever have.”

Sam Trego said the milestone is a 'truly remarkable achievement'.

Trego has had 20 years of playing, coaching and captaining Davidson and has seen him play all the way from under-15s to club captain.

"It is a truly remarkable achievement. Chris is a fantastic clubman and has put in a tremendous amount of effort at Weston in the 10 years he’s been there and to make 150 first-team appearances says all you need to know about him," said Trego.

"His commitment makes him the player he is. Ask any of the players at our club who you’d want in the team when the chips are down and you’re facing a bit of a crisis on the pitch and to a man they would all say that they’d want Chris in their side.

"He’s a whole-hearted cricketer who never gives in."

Weston return to action this Saturday when they host Winterbourne at Devonshire Road.