Day moves closer to landing Wedmore Golf Club Seniors Winter League

Nigel Day moved closer to victory in Wedmore Golf Club Seniors Winter League as the championship held its third round last week.

With just one round to go in the pursuit of the championship, players made use of the better conditions to post some good scores, not least Day who scored 42 points to win Division Three.

This also put him in the lead in the overall league with 118 points from his three rounds.

Bill Witter was second in the division on 37, a score matched by Derek Osborn in third place.

Kevin Vaux was another to score 42, enough to win Division Two by three points from Graham Ward with Frank Sparks another shot back in third.

David Sellars was the winner in Division One on 40 but the 37 points from Nick Parker in second place were enough to move him into second place in the overall table as well on 115 .

Clive Mays took third place with another score of 37.

Paul England was the runaway winner of Division Four. His 41 points put him six ahead of Francis Rabbits who beat Peter Rutter on countback. John Hogan is in third place in the overall league on 114 but with one round still to play and players able to discard their worst round there is still all to play for.

The Ladies decided to make things more difficult for themselves by playing with just three clubs and a putter this week.

As usual, some players found this not too difficult although scores generally were not as good as usual.

Diane Miller won Division One with 32 points just two points ahead of Eunice Bond with Ali Mantell a shot further back in third.

Best scores were in Division Two with Eileen Parnell beating Fran McMillan on countback after both scored 33.

Pam Berry was third placed on 31. Sandy Bedford was another player to score 33 which was enough to win Division Three by eight points from Sue Jones with Jill Cornelius taking third place.