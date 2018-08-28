Advanced search

Dean continues his rise with knockout success

PUBLISHED: 15:38 19 December 2018

Dean Dodge.

Archant

Weston-trained boxer Dean Dodge continued his success with a knockout victory.

Unbeaten Weston-trained fighter Dean Dodge continued his impressive rise at lightweight with a savage knockout win at the weekend.

El Diablo, who is honing the craft under the tutelage of Dean Lewis at the Warrior Gym, in Coker Road, moved to 5-0-1 at Bournemouth’s O2 Academy on Saturday, brutally hammering Nathan Kirk in the third round.

Kirk, an experienced pro with a record of 11-3 before the contest, was expected to provide a tough test for Dodge, but he showed slick movement, superior hand speed and crushing power to leave his opponent flat on his back.

Dodge, who had been sparring with Barry and Shane McGuigan’s highly-touted Scottish prospect Lee McGregor ahead of the fight, whipped in a clubbing left hook which wobbled Kirk before the unbeaten man powered a crunching overhand right to finish the fight in stunning fashion.

Dodge told the Mercury he ‘learned a lot from the fight’ and an unfortunate period of inactivity due to opponents pulling out.

He said: “This was only my sixth professional contest. I was out for more than six months due to the terrible luck.

“It was a very tough fight and Nathan came to win. I showed a lot of strength and courage and got through a tough and gruelling fight to get the KO win in true champion style.

“I had some world-class advice once in the changing room from Barry and Shane before and after the fight, and I thank them for that.

“I also want to thank my sponsors, without them I wouldn’t be able to do what I love.”

