Dean Lewis praises 'great effort' shown by Dean Dodge in fight against Danny Carr

Published: 1:00 PM February 25, 2021

Dean Lewis was full of praise for Dean Dodge after putting in a "great effort" during his Southern Area super-featherweight title against Danny Carr.

Dodge was fighting for his first title at Bolton Whites Hotel and despite injuring his right hand - which Lewis revealed was just soft tissue damage and had been given the all-clear after an x-ray - fought to the very end before being defeated 97 points to 93.

"It was a great effort from Dodge, he hurt his hand early on in the fight which didn't help with the performance," said Warrior Gym-based Weston Warriors coach Lewis.

"Taking nothing away from Danny Carr, he boxed a great fight, he had a good game plan boxing on the back foot against Dodge, who they knew he was a strong come forward fighter.

"(It was the) first time doing 10 rounds for Dodge, that was a positive to take away from that, and there were a lot more positives than negatives. It just shows he belongs at a championship level and he will be back fighting at a championship level again."

Dodge's defeat was his first in 11 bouts and in five years as a professional boxer, but Lewis hailed the experience as "amazing" as the pair were well looked after by promoters MTK Global during their time in Bolton.

But Lewis insists Dodge's loss shouldn't take away from what they are working towards and the fight with Carr will serve as a lesson to keep "working and improving" in his quest to help Dodge become a "championship elite fighter".

He added: "The goal hasn't changed, we need to let his hand recover, he's having a week off this week and we will be back in the gym next week working on a few things.

"He won't be punching with his right hand for a few weeks so we need to let that heal and as soon as that has healed it will be full steam ahead. I think that will stand him in good stead to get another opportunity.

"Obviously, he did the 10 rounds, he didn't get knocked out and he gave a good account of himself. Moving forward I think it stands him in good stead for the future and the goal is still the same and we are still challenging for titles in the future."