News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Weston AFC duo Keeling and Weetch help England 075s beat Wales 075s

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 11:00 AM July 28, 2022
Wales and England line-up ahead of their match.

Wales and England line-up ahead of their match. - Credit: Martin Ransom

Weston AFC duo Terry Keeling and Jim Weetch made a winning start to their England over-75 careers after the pair helped beat their Wales rivals 4-0 at Mangotsfield last Thursday.

The first half saw no goals scored despite Geoff Martel striking the crossbar with a thunderous shot and the game looked to be heading the same way as when the two sides last played in April when Wales were 1-0 winners.

However, Martel did break the deadlock when he intercepted a poor pass and struck a low drive into the left-hand corner of the net.

And he then made it 2-0 with a first-time finish to put Danny Ward's side firmly in control.

England over-75s manager Danny Ward celebrates his side's victory over Wales over-75.

England over-75s manager Danny Ward celebrates his side's victory over Wales over-75. - Credit: Martin Ransom

It was three just five minutes later when Mike Kell blasted in before John Farrington rounded off the scoring. 

Weetch nearly marked his debut when he hit the crossbar towards the end but it mattered very little as England ended victorious.

England return to action in September when they travel to the Channel Islands to take on Guernsey.

Non-League Football
Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

Ellenborough Park West

Trees

Vandals try to set tree alight in Weston park

Carrington Walker

person
John Crockford-Hawley ponders the legacy of See Monster at the Tropicana. 

See Monster

COLUMN: What legacy will See Monster leave for Weston?

John Crockford-Hawley

Author Picture Icon
The A38 at Biddisham, Somerset

Driver killed in crash on A38 in Somerset

Paul Jones

person
North Somerset patients are being offered out of hours GP appointments. Picture: Getty Images/iStock

LETTER: 'My ordeal to get a GP appointment'

Mercury Letters

Logo Icon