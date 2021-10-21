News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Debuts shine in St Andrews Bowls Club in win over North Petherton

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 1:00 PM October 21, 2021   
Barrie Forse of St Andrews

Barrie Forse of St Andrews - Credit: Mark Atherton

St Andrews Bowls Club had four players make their debuts in their 26-shot home friendly victory over North Petherton on Saturday.

Mike Fry and Pat Taylor have both just joined the club, while Terry and Wendy Coleman are enjoying their first full season of indoor bowls.

Saints finished up on two rinks. Alan Dawes and his team scored 15 shots to three after tea to win by 18. Ann Campbell’s four, one down at tea, pulled away to finish ten ahead.

St Andrews have a double-header this weekend, against Victoria (Street) in the Denny Cup national men’s club championship on Saturday (2pm) and at Ilminster in the mixed Top Club competition a day later on Sunday (10am).

St Andrews 65, North Petherton 39. M Fry, Wendy Coleman, Jill Bishop, A Cooper 17-19; T Coleman, Barbara Mangan, Pat Taylor, A Dawes 27-9; J Fenn, R Brereton, Jane Smith, Ann Campbell 21-11.

You may also want to watch:

Bowls
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Block of two grand period houses in Hazeldene Road, Milton, Weston-super-Mare, with balconies and steps on the right.

Property of the Week | Partnership

Impressive house in a popular area of Weston

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
Five sites will display a Green Flag.

Five sites get Green Flag status

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Hate crime cases have risen in North Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Police

Councillor calls for misogyny to be classed as hate crime

Carrington Walker

person
Kolek has been jailed for 14 months.

Man jailed for knife possession offence

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon