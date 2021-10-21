Debuts shine in St Andrews Bowls Club in win over North Petherton

Published: 1:00 PM October 21, 2021

St Andrews Bowls Club had four players make their debuts in their 26-shot home friendly victory over North Petherton on Saturday.

Mike Fry and Pat Taylor have both just joined the club, while Terry and Wendy Coleman are enjoying their first full season of indoor bowls.

Saints finished up on two rinks. Alan Dawes and his team scored 15 shots to three after tea to win by 18. Ann Campbell’s four, one down at tea, pulled away to finish ten ahead.

St Andrews have a double-header this weekend, against Victoria (Street) in the Denny Cup national men’s club championship on Saturday (2pm) and at Ilminster in the mixed Top Club competition a day later on Sunday (10am).

St Andrews 65, North Petherton 39. M Fry, Wendy Coleman, Jill Bishop, A Cooper 17-19; T Coleman, Barbara Mangan, Pat Taylor, A Dawes 27-9; J Fenn, R Brereton, Jane Smith, Ann Campbell 21-11.