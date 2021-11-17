Diney Costeloe picks up Weston's Past Lady Captains Rose Bowl
- Credit: Weston Golf Club
The ladies section from Weston Golf Club held their traditional annual Past Lady Captains Rose Bowl competition and dinner earlier this month.
Diney Costeloe battled the windy and blustery conditions on the day to secure first place and win the stableford competition with 33 points.
Runner-up was Glenda Latham-Creasey with 30, and in third place Julie Ward two points down which reflected the difficult playing conditions.
A superb three-course evening meal prepared by our club chef Darren Brown and team followed in the evening hosted by the 2020 lady captain, Ali Whitewood.
Joan Cumming presented Costeloe with the traditional silver rose bowl.
A minute's silence was also observed in memory and commemoration of past lady captain Jill Spanner who was sadly lost this year.
A lovely reunion with so many past lady captains in attendance to mark the occasion.
