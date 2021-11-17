News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Diney Costeloe picks up Weston's Past Lady Captains Rose Bowl

Joshua Thomas

Published: 1:00 PM November 17, 2021
Weston Golf Club's Joan Cumming and competition winner Diney Costeloe.

Weston Golf Club's Joan Cumming (left) and competition winner Diney Costeloe (right). - Credit: Weston Golf Club

The ladies section from Weston Golf Club held their traditional annual Past Lady Captains Rose Bowl competition and dinner earlier this month.

Diney Costeloe battled the windy and blustery conditions on the day to secure first place and win the stableford competition with 33 points.

Runner-up was Glenda Latham-Creasey with 30, and in third place Julie Ward two points down which reflected the difficult playing conditions.

Weston Golf Club ladies at the Past Captains Evening Dinner.

Weston Golf Club ladies at the Past Captains Evening Dinner hosted by Ali Whitewood. Front row left to right: Ali Whitewood, Ladies President Glenda Latham-Creasey, 2021 Lady Captain Cathy Preston, Diney Costeloe and Ann Ward. Back row: Sarah Stoker, Carol Harris, Jacqui Hall-Scott, Tessa Williams, Di Walker, Julie Ward, Melanie Rossi, Sue Andow, Joan Cumming, Liz Cromwell, Jan Bishop and Di Brown. - Credit: Weston Golf Club

A superb three-course evening meal prepared by our club chef Darren Brown and team followed in the evening hosted by the 2020 lady captain, Ali Whitewood. 

Joan Cumming presented Costeloe with the traditional silver rose bowl.

A minute's silence was also observed in memory and commemoration of past lady captain Jill Spanner who was sadly lost this year.

A lovely reunion with so many past lady captains in attendance to mark the occasion.

Golf
Weston-super-Mare News

