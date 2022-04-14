News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston & District League Division One title race heading to wire

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM April 14, 2022
Thomas Garfield was among the scorers for Worle Rangers in their 7-2 win over Uphill Castle Reserves.

The race for the Weston & District League Division One title looks to be going down to the wire.

Current leaders Worle Rangers beat Uphill Castle Reserves 7-2 with four-goal Nick Lee, Josh Randall, Thomas Garfield and Jaedon Gauci all on target.

In-form Sporting Weston travelled to Worle Reserves and won 5-1 as Jack Pearce-Herzberg (2), Joe Smith, Lewis Hyatt and Jacob Bunn all scored as Luke Page replied. 

With games in hand Clapton-in-Gordano entertained Nailsea United A, winning 3-1 as Scott Fisher scored for the visitors. 

Division Two champions Weston Town travelled to Cheddar A and won 5-1 as Alex Parslow (2), Harrison Campbell, Cameron Smith and Jake Marshman all scored.

In Division Three Swiss Valley Rangers travelled to Red Road Berrow and won 2-0 as Lewis Torrington and Jack Turner both scored.

Axbridge Unted beat Burnham United A 2-1 with Zach Gittings and George Astill netting as James Gibbons replied for Burnham.

And St George EIG Reserves beat Nailsea United B 5-1 at the Grove after Mac Marshall's double and other goals from George Hayward, Ben Bohin and Jack Williams, as Greg Heasman replied.

In the Vardon Cup semi-final Congresbury A beat St George EIG A 3-1 and will meet Worle Rangers Reserves in the final. Mitchell Harris scored for the losers.

Haywood Village will play West Wick Reserves in the Bob Keyes Cup final after they beat St Johns 8-1 thanks to a Clive Griffiths hat-trick, a double from James Cleves, with further goals from Ash Towler, Ash Brown and Nicky Daniels.

The Wickermen beat Isle of Wedmore Reserves 5-4 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. Lee Harvey scored for Wick.

