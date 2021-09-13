Boxer Dean Dodge announces fight on November 13 in Taunton

Published: 10:00 AM September 13, 2021

Dean Dodge (right) lands a punch on Danny Carr during their fight for the Southern Area super-featherweight title at Bolton Whites Hotel in February. - Credit: MTK GLOBAL

Boxer Dean Dodge said he "can't wait" to return to the ring on November 13 at Taunton's Wellspring Leisure Centre.

The bout comes at the venue of his last win, where he beat former English and WBC Champion Sean Davis in February 2020.

Lasting eight rounds, the fight will see Dodge headline the show of "maybe five to seven fights."

He confirmed he will drop down from super-featherweight to featherweight, in what he calls an "experiment" as he plans to get "some big, big fights at featherweight"

But with an opponent yet to be named, which will be announced in "probably four weeks before the show", Dodge expects it's going to be a test and a "hard fight."

He said: "I am buzzing, I am over the moon, I just can't wait to get back in there and do the business again and go back to normality.

"It's going to be really good, it will be just back to normal ways again I am just really happy I an box in front of fans again and make a good night of it."

This will be be Dodge's first fight since February when he took on Darren Carr for the Southern Area super-featherweight title in the MTK show at Bolton Whites Hotel.

However, the judges ruled in favour of Carr by 97 points to 93 and inflicted Dodge's first ever defeat after 11 fights across five years.

Despite the loss, the 28-year-old has worked hard and learnt a lot of lessons, which will take into the contest this autumn and will work alongside, once again, Dean Lewis, new trainer David Entwistle and new strength and conditioning coach Max Cranage

"I have gone back to the gym and I have just developed a lot of things," he added.

"The last fight I think I wanted to win so badly that everything went out of the window on fight day. I just chased the fight so much I gave him the win basically because I wanted it so badly when, really, I should have just boxed a little bit and fought a little bit more.

"But it's a learning experience and it is what it is and I know next time I have that opportunity or for a big fight I know I won't flop. (I will) show the fans again what I was once doing before lockdown happened."