Dodge 'living the dream' after fight date confirmed with Carr

Published: 11:56 AM December 22, 2020

Dean Dodge remains unbeaten from his 10 fights with nine wins and one draw. - Credit: Matt Lofthouse

Dean Dodge says he is living the dream after agreeing on a date to fight Darren Carr next year.

Dodge, who has nine wins and one draw from his opening 10 bouts, will be fighting Carr for the Southern Area super-featherweight title in an English title eliminator on February 19.

“I’m over the moon, I’m absolutely buzzing. It’s the first step on the ladder, where there are titles and it’s going to do great things for me,” began the 27-year-old.

But for Dodge his rise has been met by many challenges along the way.

He was homeless for three months after losing his job while chasing his dream before failing his brain scan when attempting to go professional.

But after contesting the decision he was handed his licence back which enabled him to carry on fighting.

“It’s just overcoming adversity, it’s made me into the person I am today,” he added.

“It’s made me resilient and not to quit and not to ever give up on my dream.”

With a busy few moths ahead Dodge has already set out plans to put himself in the best place to bring home the title.

He said: “We are going to train as hard as we do for a fight, I’m always in the gym, always grafting.

“Things won’t change as much as that, but we will be getting specific sparring partners for this fight.

“People the same sort of height as my opponent, a similar style to him. That’s what we will be doing.”

The fight, set up by his new manager and boxing promoter Mark 'Mo' Prior, will see Dodge go in with full of confidence, but also wary of the threat Carr poses, in his first appearance on television, with the fight to be broadcast in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

“It means the world to me, it’s what you dream of as a young boy, turning pro you dream of things like this, dream of fighting on the big stage and fighting for titles. I’m living my dream,” he added.

“This is the first 50-50 fight I’ve had, I have had step-up fights and fought some kids who were quite good and my fifth fight was against a lad who fought for the Midlands title and I knocked him out.

“But this is my first real step-up fight, this is the first proper one and means the best.

“We both have got similar records, this is literally a 50-50 fight and it’s going to be one for the fans, one for the people watching back home.”