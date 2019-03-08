Boxing: Dodge delivers 'big statement' with third stoppage win

Dean Dodge celebrates his latest win Archant

Dean Dodge made it eight straight wins in the ring as a professional with an impressive display at Yeovil’s Westlands Leisure Centre.

Dodge forced a fourth-round stoppage of opponent Lee Connelly and believes it will have made his rivals sit up and take notice.

He said: “Three stoppages in a row, I'm on a roll.

“They can say one is lucky, but not three. I'm making big statements and I'm going to be a strong super-featherweight.

“Credit to Lee, he gave it a good go and it was turning into a great fight.

“It was a bad cut over the left eye, caused by a right hand. I targetted the area, forcing the stoppage.

“Connelly has only been stopped by big names like Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell and Olympian Joe Cordina. For me to stop him has made a big statement.

“A massive thanks to everyone who supported me. Ticket buyers and my sponsors Penmill Scaffolding, Yeovil Hire Centre, BLD Home Improvements, Paragon Cleaning Services, Camelot Builders and Everystep Financial.

“Without you guys this couldn't be possible. The future is bright for Team Dodge.”