Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Boxing: Dodge delivers 'big statement' with third stoppage win

PUBLISHED: 09:00 22 April 2019

Dean Dodge celebrates his latest win

Dean Dodge celebrates his latest win

Archant

Dean Dodge made it eight straight wins in the ring as a professional with an impressive display at Yeovil’s Westlands Leisure Centre.

Dodge forced a fourth-round stoppage of opponent Lee Connelly and believes it will have made his rivals sit up and take notice.

He said: “Three stoppages in a row, I'm on a roll.

“They can say one is lucky, but not three. I'm making big statements and I'm going to be a strong super-featherweight.

“Credit to Lee, he gave it a good go and it was turning into a great fight.

“It was a bad cut over the left eye, caused by a right hand. I targetted the area, forcing the stoppage.

“Connelly has only been stopped by big names like Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell and Olympian Joe Cordina. For me to stop him has made a big statement.

“A massive thanks to everyone who supported me. Ticket buyers and my sponsors Penmill Scaffolding, Yeovil Hire Centre, BLD Home Improvements, Paragon Cleaning Services, Camelot Builders and Everystep Financial.

“Without you guys this couldn't be possible. The future is bright for Team Dodge.”

Most Read

‘Troubled’ teenager struck by train 20 minutes after texting mum

An inquest into his death was held at Avon Coroner's Court in Flax Bourton.

Busy day for Weston Coastguard after car cut-off by tide

The car cut-off by the tide. Picture: Weston Coastguard

BREAKING: Weston relegated from National League South

Weston have been relegated from the National League South.

‘Devastated’ family put up £1k reward to find Bean the dog

Bean the dog is missing and there is a £1,000 reward for her safe return.

PICTURE PAST: April 18, 1969 – RNLI lifeboat ‘severely damaged’ in storm

Pictured with their special decorated Easter eggs are pupils of Kewstoke Primary School. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Most Read

‘Troubled’ teenager struck by train 20 minutes after texting mum

An inquest into his death was held at Avon Coroner's Court in Flax Bourton.

Busy day for Weston Coastguard after car cut-off by tide

The car cut-off by the tide. Picture: Weston Coastguard

BREAKING: Weston relegated from National League South

Weston have been relegated from the National League South.

‘Devastated’ family put up £1k reward to find Bean the dog

Bean the dog is missing and there is a £1,000 reward for her safe return.

PICTURE PAST: April 18, 1969 – RNLI lifeboat ‘severely damaged’ in storm

Pictured with their special decorated Easter eggs are pupils of Kewstoke Primary School. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Boxing: Dodge delivers ‘big statement’ with third stoppage win

Dean Dodge celebrates his latest win

‘Troubled’ teenager struck by train 20 minutes after texting mum

An inquest into his death was held at Avon Coroner's Court in Flax Bourton.

Cricket: Somerset hold off Glamorgan in tense finish

Somerset's James Hildreth in batting action (pic Anthony Devlin/PA)

BREAKING: Weston relegated from National League South

Weston have been relegated from the National League South.

Readers have their say on new town centre child safety scheme

Beverly Tucker from Weston Town Centre Partnership and Weston BID with the Weston Childsafe scheme poster and wristbands. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists