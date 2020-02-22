Dean Dodge remains undefeated after beating Sean Davis

Dean Dodge with Sean Davis after picking up his ninth win from his last 10 fights.

Dean Dodge was "on top of the world" after beating Sean Davis at the Wellsprings Leisure Centre in Taunton on Friday.

Dean Dodge and coach Dean Lewis after their victory over Sean Davis.

Dodge balanced his power and strength with well-timed punching early on, which left the former English and WBC international champion failing to find a way through.

But after hurting his right-hand halfway through, Davis looked to salvage something from the fight in the later stages.

However, a strong crowd were in full voice of their support for Dodge chanting "Deano, Deano, Deano" to give him the boost he needed to keep going right until the end.

And they would have been left delighted, after the judges ruled positivity in favour of the 26-year-old by 60 points to 55 to leave the Yeovil-born boxer remain undefeated after his 10th fight since becoming professional in 2017.

Dean Dodge during his fight with Sean Davis.

"I feel good", said a delighted Dodge. "I feel on top of the world. Winning is the biggest drug in the world.

"It was a good fight, a good opposition in Sean Davis. Afterwards all he did was tell me how strong I was and how hard I hit. He said, 'I would defiantly win titles in the future', so to hear from that sort of level is brilliant."

Friday's fight saw Dodge travel to Somerset in buoyant mood after heading into the fight on the back of six consecutive wins.

However, the same could not be said for Birmingham's Davis, who since December 2018 has not won a contest, having picked up nine successive defeats during that time.

Dean Dodge lands one of his punches during his fight with Sean Davis.

But form was thrown out of the window early on as both boxers came out the blocks determined to make a point.

However, in what Dodge had called the 'biggest fight' of his career, he showed 18 minutes of fantastic movement to keep himself in control throughout the bout, even with the injured right hand, as the contest lasted the distance.

And Dodge was quick to praise one man for his latest success.

"I thank Dean (Lewis) every day," added Dodge. "It was a blessing to have met Dean and to train me everyday is an honour and I just can't thank this man enough.

Dean Dodge lines up with his team after his victory over Sean Davis.

"He's a defiantly a role model to me and I am forever in his debt."

Coach Lewis, who only met Dodge through social media, talked about the hard work the pair have worked on to make sure they came away with the right result:

"We knew going into this fight, this was a big step up, a big test.

"It was good to get a solid win over an experienced opponent.

"We knew it wasn't going to be easy, I was saying to Dean before the fight that he is not the sort to go in there and roll over.

"You are not going to get at him straight away.

"It was good to do the six rounds, he did four in his last, so he sort of needed to do this in preparation to step up for either eight or 10 rounds. It's good."