Dodge set for 'hardest fight' after Bellotti confirmed as opponent for Southern Area title

Dean Dodge and Danny Carr in action during their Southern Area super-featherweight title fight at Bolton Whites Hotel last February. - Credit: MTK GLOBAL

Dean Dodge will take on former Commonwealth champion Reece Bellotti in his 'hardest fight' when the two battle it out for the Southern Area title next Friday (April 22).

Bellotti, 31, who held the title from 2017-18, is Dodge’s third opponent after Dennis Wahome and Ryan Wheeler dropped out.

The Bomber has won 14 of his 19 fights, including 12 from knockouts, while Dodge has won eight of his nine fights, including three knockouts.

This will be Dodge's second chance of the title after he lost on points to Danny Carr at Bolton Whites Hotel last February.

The bout, which will be held at York Hall, will be shown live on BoxNationTV where Dodge, 27, will headline the show.

“I will be fighting former Commonwealth champion Reece Bellotti for the vacant Southern Area title,” Dodge posted on Facebook.

“This is my third scheduled opponent for this title and I said yes to another three opponents also before this fight got made.

“This is by far the hardest fight we got offered but I’m not in this game to fight journeymen all my career, I want proper fights against proper fighters.

“(It will be) live on BoxNation with possibly one of the hardest Southern Area title shots in history but I’m going to London to bring that title back.

“I would like to say a big thanks to Priority Boxing, Neilson Boxing and Warren Boxing Management for working hard to match me for my title shot.”

Trainer Dean Lewis said the fight will be a 'massive step up' for Dodge.

Weston Warriors head coach Lewis hailed Dodge’s character and says this bout has landed him with the 'best opponent'.

He added: “Say what you want about Dean but he’s been through the mill and back the last month with the opponent changing for the third time.

“He said yes to every single opponent offered to us, didn’t say no to anyone. Now he’s ended up with the best opponent of the lot but wants this fight as he wants proper fights with fighters coming to win.

“I'd like to say a big thanks to Neilson Boxing, Mark Prior and Warren Boxing Management who have all worked extremely hard to keep Dean on this card and still fight for the title.”

Neilson Boxing operations manager Kyle Neilson said he was 'thrilled' to announce Bellotti as Dodge’s new opponent.

“We are thrilled to announce that Reece Bellotti has stepped in to face Dean Dodge for the Southern Area super-featherweight title,” Neilson said.

“Dean has to deal with three opponent changes in the build-up to this fight but now we have a very game opponent in the former Commonwealth, WBC International Champion and former British title challenger Reece Bellotti.”