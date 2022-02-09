High-flying teen Jones has weekend to remember at Brean GC

It was to prove a very successful weekend on the golf course at Brean for 14-year-old Zak Jones on Saturday (February 5).

He had the best score of the day on the weekend in February's Stableford as his 43-point return led the way in some tricky conditions and then he teamed up with Ian Rogers 24 hours later to take the Loxton Trophy.

Jones is becoming a something of a specialist in poorer weather it seems as he took top spot, defying the stiff breeze, in Division Three on Saturday.

He beat Martyn Brown by a single point and, as is often the case, had Brown been in either of the other divisions he would have recorded a victory himself. Tim Amy was third with 37.

Both of the other two Divisional wins were secured by 40 point returns. They belonged to playing partners for the day Dave Porter and Chris Fairchild who seemingly inspired each other to successful rounds.

Porter raced to the turn in an excellent 23 points and despite a disappointing final hole he won by two from Scott Lismore with Dan Broom in third on 36.

Fairchild enjoyed a better back nine in his winning card as his 21 points coming home carried him to victory by a single point from Phil Barry. Marc Birt was third with 37.

Hot on the heels of his Saturday success Jones completed a weekend double on Sunday when he teamed up with Rogers to win the Loxton Trophy.

Another morning of wet and windy weather greeted the drawn pairings that set out for the betterball medal 9am shotgun start.

Rogers, who last weekend secured the New Years Trophy, added a second win of 2022 to his résumé with the help of the in form youngster Jones.

They combined for a superb nett 62 score and held a comfortable margin of victory by three strokes from Josh Holder and Trevor Pitt.

Third place was decided on countback with Dan Reason and Lee Vaughan edging out the Millie Jones/Scott Miles and Simon Copping/Pete Barton partnerships on the back nine.