Speedway: Doyle in latest Somerset Rebels rewind

Jason Doyle leads Erik Riss while on duty for Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett) cbmxi.co.uk 2018

Somerset Rebels fans will get the chance to see Jason Doyle in club colours in the latest streaming service this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Week four of the club’s ‘Action from the Annals’ on Tuesday (May 12) features racing from the 2018 SGB Premiership season, with Somerset racing in the top flight for their second campaign.

Having enjoyed home win overs Leiceser and Poole in league and KO Cup action, they were looking to protect an unbeaten home record when neighbours Swindon visited the Oaktree Arena on May 16.

Doyle was making his first home appearance since winning the SGB Premiership Riders’ Championship, with the visitors fielding Troy Batchelor, who he beat to the crown.

Team boss Garry May said at the time: “We could be in for an exciting meeting against Swindon as in Nick Morris they have a rider who relishes riding our track and I am pretty certain that Troy Batchelor will be wanting to get one over Jason Doyle after last week’s Premiership Riders championship result.

“But I am also sure that Jason will want to make his own statement on track after the Robins chose to let him go over the winter.

“That was a move that was great news for us as it meant that we could bring the world champion ‘back home’ and whilst Jason wants to win every race he goes out in I am sure it will be just a little more pleasing for him if he can bank a few on Wednesday!”

In association with Speedway Portal and ReRun Productions, supporters can see enjoy all the online action by visiting the ‘Cases’ Rebels website somerset-speedway.com on Tuesday to follow the link, with action commencing from 7.30pm.

Teams, Somerset: 1. Jason Doyle; 2. Jake Allen; 3. Charles Wright; 4. Jack Holder; 5. Richard Lawson; 6. Ashley Morris (Guest for Jonas Jeppesen); 7. Bradley Wilson-Dean. Manager Garry May.

Swindon: 1. Nick Morris; 2. Adam Ellis; 3. Troy Batchelor; 4. David Bellego; 5. Tobiasz Musielak; 6. Zach Wajtknecht; 7. Jack Smith; Manager Alun Rossiter.

SCB Referee: Ronnie Allan.