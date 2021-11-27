Weston RFC to hand debuts to Macenzzie Duncan and Dylan Power at Exmouth

Weston RFC currently sit fifth in the South West Premier table after back-to-back defeats in November. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston RFC have announced they will give debuts to Macenzzie Duncan and Dylan Power in Saturday’s Tribute South West Premier league game at Exmouth.

The Seasiders has suffered defeats in their two games this month to sit in fifth in the South West Premier table.

The Devon-based side sit seven points above Weston in fourth-place and will also be looking to return to winning ways after falling to defeat at league leaders Exeter University last Saturday.

Both players are from Bristol Bears Senior Academy squad and 18-year-old Duncan, who has played for South Gloucestershire and Stroud College and Clevedon RFC, will start at number eight, pushing captain Tom Sugg into the second row.

19-year-old Power is a long-standing member of the Bears Academy programme and has played for Colston’s School, Dings Crusaders and England under-18s.

The centre possesses good decision making and leadership skills.

“We continue to develop strong links with the Bears Academy and we are pleased that we are able to give some of their squad an opportunity to play competitive rugby as well as strengthening our squad,” said Weston’s director of rugby George Sparks.

“Scrum half JJ Williams has already made several appearances for us in recent weeks but, unfortunately, he is injured at present. His presence has certainly helped develop Jack Press who will wear the number nine shirt on Saturday.”

Weston XV: Jack Curtis; Ollie Walrond, Huw Morgan, Dylan Power, Joe Burgess; James Mackay, Jack Press; Sam Coles, Gary Carpenter, Ollie Streeter, Tom Sugg (C), Ash Russell, Ben Tothill, Jack Woodland, Macenzzie Duncan. McKenzie

Replacements: Adam Fisher, Josh Mynett, Cameron Maslen.