Speedway: Edinburgh 57 Somerset 32

PUBLISHED: 08:32 07 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:32 07 September 2019

Nick Morris in action for Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

Nick Morris in action for Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

CBMXI.co.uk

Edinburgh turned the tables on the Rebels with a resounding 25-point victory to keep their faint play-off hopes alive on Friday.

And defeat leaves the Rebels still sweating on other results before being totally assured of finishing in the top four in the SGB Championship.

Somerset were always facing an uphill task once Rory Schlein was ruled out with a shoulder injury sustained at Poole on Thursday, and matters became a little more tricky for Garry May as he witnessed both his reserves being involved in a first bend heat two crash that left Nathan Stoneman nursing a sore neck.

Luke Harris couldn't avoid the stricken Welshman and was knocked about too, with his meeting then being frustrated with a compendium of machinery problems.

To add to May's woes skipper Chris Harris struggled all evening and even Nick Morris took a fall when holding a second place in heat seven.

May said: "It just wasn't meant to be for us it seems. We tried hard but nothing really was happening for us.

"All we can do now is to sit back and hope that results go our way. Things could be a bit clearer by the end of the weekend as far as Berwick and Edinburgh's threat to us is concerned and then it would all be down to how Sheffield do in their remaining three meetings."

Edinburgh were good value for their victory as all seven of their riders recorded the minimum of a paid win and all, bar James Sarjeant, added bonus points to their score and suffered just three last places all night.

Nico Covatti started the strongest for the Rebels, dropping just a point from his opening three rides, while Morris finished with a brace of race wins including a victory over the previously unbeaten Sam Masters in heat 15.

Edinburgh: S Masters 3,2',3,3,1'=12+2, J Sarjeant,1,3,3,0=7, J Pickering,1,2,2',2=7+1, R Wells,0,1',3,3=7+1, C Heeps,3,3,2',1,2=11+1, W Lawson 3,RS,2',3,1=9+1, C Coles,2',1,1,RS,0=4+1.

Somerset: Rory Schlein r/r, Anders Rowe 0,0,1,0,0=1, Nick Morris 2,2',F,2,3,3=12+1, Nico Covatti 3,3,2,1',1,2,0=12+1, Chris Harris 2,1,1,1,2=7, Nathan Stoneman FD,0,RS,0,0,TS,0=0, Luke Harris R,RS,R,RS,NS=0.

