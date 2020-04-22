Great to be a part of Uphill Badminton Club successes says captain Mark Edwards

Back: Mark Edwards, Paul Edwards, Matt Cole. Front: Becky Halfpenny, Christy Cole and Ellie Jewell during the 2012/13 season. Pictue: Uphill Badminton Club Archant

Club captain Mark Edwards says “it has been great to be part of“ Uphill Badminton Club, which has long been one of the largest in the South West.

Having formed in 1978, they began a junior club in 1988 and both have been thriving ever since.

Uphill’s senior A team slowly climbed the divisions until reaching Division One in 1997.

After establishing themselves, a number of second place finishes followed behind the formidable Mendip Way.

Then, in the 2004/05 season, Uphill claimed their first-ever Division One title.

This success would begin an era of dominance of the North Somerset League, winning a record 12 consecutive titles all the way through to 2015/16.

The highlight came in the 2011/12 season where the team of Nicky Mills, Christy Cole, Becky Mathews, Paul Edwards, Matt Cole and Mark Edwards completed the perfect season by winning all 10 matches they played.

In 90 per cent of the games, they won nine of the 10 rubbers to 0 and picked up the league by a record 38 points.

Over the last few years the A team has benefited from the regular bringing through of its junior members.

Over the years Mark Edwards, Paul Edwards, Ellie Jewell, Christy Cole, Becky Halfpenny, Jenny Cross, Luke Morgan, Tim Andow, Nicola Adams, Neil Chadwick, Ben Teagle, Tom Riley, Lyndsey Halfpenny and both Richard and Alistair Brown have all progressed through to become regular members of the club’s first team.

The two mainstays of the clubs A team are brothers Mark and Paul Edwards, who have been ever-presents in the first team since 1996 and 1998 respectively.

The pair hold the highest ever wins record in the history of the North Somerset Badminton League with over 200 victories together as a pair, and counting.

And Mark Edwards spoke of his delight to be a long-standing part of the Weston-based club.

“It has been great to be part of such a large and successful club for so long,” he said.

“The club has a proud history of bringing through it’s younger players and this has been the bedrock of our success, progressing so many from young juniors into established senior members.”