Weston AFC sign Elis Watts on permanent deal after Aldershot Town exit

Elis Watts has appeared in all four pre-season games for Weston AFC so far, scoring two goals and assisting one. - Credit: Ade Thresher/WsMAFC

Weston AFC have announced Elis Watts has signed on a permanent deal after his departure from Aldershot Town.

The forward originally joined on loan from Aldershot Town in March and saw the season out with the Seagulls, netting against Chesham United in the process.

Watts posted on Twitter in May that he might be leaving the Shots after two years in Hampshire following an upbringing with League Two side Newport County.

He has appeared in all four pre-season games for the Seagulls so far, scoring two goals and assisting one.

Watts is the club’s third signing of the summer after James Dodd and Reuben Reid as well as Jack Holmes signing a new deal.

Manager Scott Bartlett said Weston were impressed with his work ethic and are delighted to bring him back to BS24.

“Elis is a good young player with potential,” he said.

"We liked what we saw last season, and he's come in and worked hard this pre-season.

"He can play anywhere in an attacking sense and gives us another option in a few areas so it's a good move for us and a good platform for him."

Watts added: "I am delighted to join the club.

"I was here at the back end of last season and thoroughly enjoyed it. It's a great group of lads with great coaching staff. A perfect place to develop really.

"I'm looking forward to the season getting started and pushing for promotion."