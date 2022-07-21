Bartlett: Everyone at Weston AFC will play a 'big part' as preparations continue

Weston AFC manager Scott Bartlett on the touchline during the Seagulls 4-1 win at Clevedon Town. - Credit: Ade Threasher/WsMAFC

Everyone at Weston AFC will “play a big part” as they continue preparations for their start of the Southern Premier South season next month, according to manager Scott Bartlett.

The Seagulls now have three friendlies in 10 days before their league season begins on August 6 at Bracknell Town.

Bartlett’s side return to pre-season action this Saturday with Weymouth at The Optima Stadium before travelling to Thornhill Park to take on Slimbridge a few days later and ending proceedings against Yeovil Town at BS24 on July 30.

And Bartlett believes his side are in a “good place” as they go into their last three games of their schedule, believing Saturday’s encounter with the Terras will provide his team with another challenge but one he is looking forward to.

Weston AFC ahead of their pre-season friendly with Clevedon Town. - Credit: Ade Threasher/WsMAFC

“It’ll be another good test for us,” he told Weston Mercury Sport.

“We rested one or two tonight (at Clevedon Town) that will come back in nice and fresh.

“They (Weymouth) will be be a good, well-organised side that will cause us problems so we will have to be really disciplined without the ball and creative with it.”

On their pre-season so far, he added: “We have been up and down but it’s generally been good.

“I wasn’t happy with how passive we were against Newport and the way we finished against Exeter but I think we are in a good place with three games to go.

“At this stage it’s about getting everyone comfortable within a team shape and everyone in good condition, fresh but fit.

“There will of course be players fighting for shirts but that should be the case all season, everyone will play a big part.”

Action from Weston AFC's pre-season friendly at Clevedon Town. - Credit: Ade Threasher/WsMAFC

Weston returned to winning ways on Tuesday with a 4-1 victory at Clevedon.

Goals from Ben Griffith, Elis Watts, Scott Laird and a penalty from Dayle Grubb saw them put last Friday’s defeat against Newport County behind them.

“We were very good, we controlled the tempo and moved the ball well on an understandably dry surface,” Bartlett said.

“I was really pleased with what we got out of the game. We wore them down with the ball in both halves, if you keep doing that then eventually you get the rewards.

“When we kept it simple and switched the ball we made them run and lose their shape.”