Exeter City's Matt Jay looks back on his time with Weston AFC
- Credit: Tom Sandberg/PPAUK
Matt Jay is the latest in a long line of success stories Weston AFC have helped to produce and nurture.
In last week's friendly with Exeter City, The Grecians named four former Seagulls loanees in their line-up for the second half.
Archie Collins, Joel Randall, Ben Seymour and Jay have all spent time in Somerset at some point in their careers.
Jay signed for Weston back in December 2014, alongside Ollie Watkins, and despite seeing his good friend move to the Premier League and pick up international honours with England, the 25-year-old forward has written his own headlines since leaving Weston in 2015.
Loan spells at Hayes & Yeading and Truro City followed before a few successful seasons where he scored 13 goals in 71 games between 2017-20.
You may also want to watch:
But last year’s breakthrough campaign saw him finish as the club’s top goalscorer with 20 goals, from 48 matches, and he was crowned the Grecians supporters’ and players' player of the season.
“I really enjoyed it, (it was) a lovely place to be, great pitch, great people around the place so I can’t fault it,” he said.
“A lot of people have been here from Exeter and have shown what they can do and it’s brought a lot of good players through. It was a good stepping stone from academy football to first team men’s football so can’t fault it at all.
Most Read
- 1 Police appeal after criminal damage in Weston town centre
- 2 PICTURES: How Euro 2020 brought Weston together
- 3 Third planning application for 60 homes in village refused
- 4 Man pushes woman to the ground in A38 assault
- 5 Sharp rise in Covid cases caused by Delta variant in North Somerset
- 6 Bid for £15million to transform flagship sites in Weston
- 7 Town centre pub reopens with revamped menu and live music offerings
- 8 Woman dies at shopping centre near Weston
- 9 Trips to Steep Holm Island to restart next week
- 10 In The Dock
“I wasn’t here (at Weston) for too long but when I was here it was just a case of becoming a man and dealing with different situations, having to drive up, and my first loan really.”
Jay arrived on December 8, after two starts and three substitute appearances with Exeter.
But just a couple of days after his arrival as an 18-year-old, he was named on the bench for Weston’s game with Farnborough, where he came on for Brad Ash in injury time.
Despite only making four more appearances, Jay would go on to score his first ever goal in football at Hayes & Yeading just after Christmas, before being returning to Devon at the turn of the year.
“I just remember my first game, I remember stepping out and having never played in front of a crowd before,” Jay added.
“The atmosphere around the place and everyone seemed really nice. It was definitely a step up, points on the line, money on the line, whereas we weren’t really used to it in the youth team but it was all about it getting the wins really and that was something that was a big transition for me.
“That was something I had to get into my game, that you couldn’t showboat, you had to score your chances, you had to defend for your lives, people’s livelihoods were on the line that was the main thing for me."
Despite his departure six years ago, Jay still has close connections with the Weston team.
He still knows the likes of Jacob Cane, who came through the Exeter City academy, and Dayle Grubb.
But Jay has never forgotten his time with the club and has welcomed anyone to move out on loan which could help develop their career, like it did for him.
He added: “It’s definitely helped me, I think you need to go through as many loans as you can just to get a sense of what you need to do to be in men’s football.
“Weston definitely helped me and my other loans, Hayes & Yeading and Truro, definitely helped me as well, I’d definitely recommend it to anyone.”