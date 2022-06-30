Bartlett: Exeter City friendly will be a "good reward' for Weston AFC players effort

Weston AFC manager Scott Bartlett said their first pre-season friendly with Exeter City “will be a good reward” for the effort his side will give in the build-up to the game.

he Seagulls returned to training last Saturday and have got two more sessions left - today (Thursday) and Saturday - as they get ready for their first match in 70 days on Tuesday at The Optima Stadium.

And Bartlett said he was pleased with how the first session went last weekend.

Jacob Jagger-Cane, right, during Weston AFC's training session. - Credit: Josh Thomas

“It was good, well organised and the staff performed well in that respect,” Bartlett told Weston Mercury Sport.

“The players worked hard and were in good spirits

“The first day back is always a good day, we all work well together and have had a bit of time apart so it’s nice to get back in the swing of things.

“They know there is a week of really hard work before the games start but they are looking forward to that challenge and Exeter is always a game we look forward to.”

Like last year Weston will open their pre-season schedule against the Grecians.

The Seagulls were 2-1 winners on that occasion after goals from Dayle Grubb and Lucas Vowles sealed the win over the Football League side.

Bartlett says there is no better way to start their season and they are looking forward to the occasion.

Dayle Grubb, left, on the ball at Weston AFC's first pre-season training session. - Credit: Josh Thomas

“We just can’t wait, we hope we come through the next two sessions in good shape for a tough game,” he added.

“It’ll be brilliant to be back on the grass and playing at home and I’m looking forward to being on the touchline again. The Exeter game will be a good reward for the lads' efforts this week.”

Bartlett also hailed the relationship between the two sides and the players who have benefitted from their time in BS24.

Players like Jacob Jagger-Cane, Jason Pope and James Dodd have all enjoyed loan spells at Weston before coming back on permanent deals.

The likes of Ollie Watkins, Matt Jay and Sonny Cox have also had productive loan spells at Weston and Bartlett praised the way the League One side have dealt with clubs in the area.

James Dodd goes up for a header during Weston AFC's first pre-season training session. - Credit: Josh Thomas

“To be fair Exeter are great with the local clubs, we have all benefited from the excellent players they have produced and they have benefitted from the experience we can give them,” he said.

“I’ve come across a lot of Exeter boys in both my playing days and coaching days and they produce some cracking people too.”