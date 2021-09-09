FA Cup match will provide Weston Ladies with 'different buzz' says Adams

Published: 5:00 PM September 9, 2021 Updated: 12:48 PM September 10, 2021

Weston Ladies AFC, top row, from left to right: Sarah Adams (Manager), Bethan Popel, Georgia Ferdinando, Emma West, Lottie Lewis, Sherise Binns, Katie Sharkey and Ellie Burrows. Bottom row: Nicole Bosley, Laura Jones, Emily Stephens, Courtney Reynard, Kelly Dadds, Jazz Faiers and Phoebe Payton - Credit: Weston Ladies AFC/@WSMAFCLadies

The Vitality FA Cup will provide Weston Ladies with a “different buzz” when they take on Gloucester City Women at New Meadow Park in the first qualifying round this Sunday according to manager Sarah Adams.

A total of 418 clubs from across England have entered this year’s competition.

The winners, who will win £400 while the losing club will pick up £100, host Ilminster in the second qualifying round on October 3.

The Seagulls were knocked out of last year’s competition by Portishead Town and Adams says she is relishing Sunday’s meeting, which will be the first ever meeting between the two sides.

“It's always a different buzz to play in the FA Cup,” she said.

“We are hoping to have some success in the competition to give us as many fixtures as possible this year.

“We will naturally be up for this fixture as it is the buzz of a cup game but the thought of potentially facing teams from the league above will be a driver.

“Ultimately we want to get through to the next qualifying round then we'll reassess and make new goals.”

Weston returned to South West Regional Women’s Football League action, after a “really positive” pre-season, at Bristol Ladies Union last weekend.

Adams named seven of her eight new signings Nicole Bosley, Ellie Burrows, Sherise Binns, Kelly Dadds, Lottie Lewis, Emily Stephens and Emma West in the squad.

But new goalkeeper Elena Pasare missed the game, which saw the hosts go 2-0 up.

Despite Bethan Popel halving the deficit, Bristol scored again and earned a 3-1 win.

“It was so good to be back playing competitive football again after such a long time. Win, lose or draw we are just pleased to be back on the pitch,” added Adams.

On the new signings, she said: “They were great, obviously it's going to take a few games for everyone to gel with so many new additions but it was clear to see the potential this group have got.

“It was important that we recruited a mixture of experienced players and young talent which is exactly what we've done.

“Our younger signings have given us that energy and enthusiasm and our experienced players have brought knowledge and are the perfect role models.

“We've brought in players in every area of the pitch to allow us more depth in our squad.”