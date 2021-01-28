Football Association announce time to make decision on season for clubs in steps three to six

Published: 10:16 PM January 28, 2021

All teams in steps three to six submitted over 95% of surveys back to the Football Association. - Credit: Archant

The Football Association have announced they will need to take some time before making a decision on the season due to the results of the survey they have have received from clubs in steps three to six.

Teams in steps three and four submitted 99.1% of surveys alongside 95.8% from sides in steps five and six.

And whether that means the season will be null and void for a second year in succession or being able to carry on remains to be seen, but for the moment each and every survey handed in will be taken into account.

The FA said: "Our alliance and leagues committees now have a large amount of data and information to consider before determining a proposed way forward.

"Ultimately any proposal made by the committees will be put to our council for consideration. The council will then make any final decision on a way forward.

You may also want to watch:

"The alliance and leagues committees recognise the desire for clubs to be updated whilst these issues are being carefully considered.

"Therefore, both committees commit to providing updates to leagues and clubs as the process progresses; and remain mindful of the difficulties faced by clubs at present."

Weston last played on December 19 when they came from behind to beat Willand Rovers 2-1 in a friendly at The Optima Stadium. - Credit: Sam Hellings / Boomsatsuma / WsMAFC



Weston sent in their survey on Monday January 18 ahead of the deadline on Friday January 22.

The Seagulls have only been able to play six games games in the Southern League Premier South this season due to the country going into back-to-back lockdowns.

And Managing Director Oli Bliss confirmed the club wanted to play football if given the opportunity but admitted it would be difficult to start up again without having crowds at The Optima Stadium.

“Obviously we want to play football but we can’t play football without any finances,” said Bliss.

“Without any fans, bar or food you can’t play football. The club would just not be able to continue for more than a month like that.

“We got to weigh those two things up, we would love to start again but unless there is financial support or fans watching again we can’t.”

Whatever happens this campaign Bliss says as a club they will need to be ready for whatever decision is made starting with making plans for the future.

He added: “What we would like is to start thinking early about next season, see if the season can start a little bit earlier, play each team once on the fixture list.

“At least you know that you could have finished a season by playing everyone once.

“If worse case (scenario) there was more problems for next season we have to make sure we are prepared for next season now.”

Cheddar have only played in two matches since October 24 and both have come in the FA Vase against Ashton & Backwell United and Tavistock. - Credit: Josh Thomas

As for Cheddar, they have only been able to play in 10 games in the Toolstation Western League Division One this season, including not being able to play any games in the league since October.

Manager Craig Mawford says the current current situation has put them in a “difficult position”, but the results of clubs completing surveys is a step in the right direction to understand how everything will be decided.

“It’s good that the teams have taken it seriously, I think there will be very mixed standpoints and no matter what the outcome I think some clubs will feel unhappy,” said Mawford.

“It’s not something we are really looking forward to. It likely means that there could be an end to the current season which is again understandable but to lose two seasons back-to-back is hard.

“If we have to postpone until a restart in August time it would feel slightly odd to just carry on from the current position.

“Personally I would prefer a reset but that probably says a great deal about the start to our season,” he added.