Chris Fairchild and Mike Allen win third Brean's Seniors Winter's League series

The third of the Brean Golf Club's Seniors Winter League series teed off on Tuesday morning with a Pairs Betterball Bogey on the menu this time.



Leading the way at the end of the day was the pairing of Chris Fairchild and Mike Allen who beat the course by 10 and the opposition by two as they claimed the victory.



The runners-up spot was a close run affair with two pairs handing in plus eight scores.



Don Edmondson and Chris Stephens held a narrow back nine advantage over Barrie Tucker and Alan Evans when the cards were scrutinised and with it took second place on the day.



Two days later Allen followed up his Winter League success by recording another win.



This time he finished top of the leaderboard in the third round of the Seniors Eclectic after a superb nett 62.



This gave him a five stroke cushion over John Cranley who in turn was one clear of his playing partner for the day



Don Edmondson finished third after the scores were collated and currently left Vincent Ford to lead the way in the overall standings to sit on a score of nett 56, one ahead of Bob Toller on 57.

Steve Hill recorded his second win in a fortnight as he won the November Stableford last Sunday.



Hill handed in a superb return of 43 points which was the best of the day overall and also lead the way in Division Two.



The overall success also brought him the Sam Smalldon Memorial Trophy as well ending one point clear of two players.



Mark Elvins posted 42 points and had to settle for the runners-up spot in the same Division as Hill, with Mattsson, continued his good form with a third place finish on 40.



The other 42 point haul came in the Third Division and was owned by Chris Baker.



A sizeable four point advantage came with it over Paul Bacon with Josh Holder placing third on 37.



In the top flight Barry Fellows was the sole 40 point scorer.



Fellows ended two clear of Tom Broom and Pete Barton with Broom taking the runners-up prize on a countback.