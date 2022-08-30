Fake's double helps Wringon Redhill beat Street Reserves for first win

George Fake scored twice on his return for Wrington Redhill to help them claim their first win of the season at Street Reserves on Saturday.

Leigh White made changes to his squad from the previous week with players returning from holidays and injuries.

Redhill were also boosted by the return of Josh Pitt from his spell at Clevedon Town and started the game brightly with Joe Creese seeing a lot of the ball on the left and threatening the home defence on numerous occasions.

The first real chance fell to Ryan Pugh breaking through on a one on one with goalkeeper Tom Punchard who saved the resultant shot well.

Playing entertaining attacking football Redhill went ahead when good approach play on the right allowed Ethan Williams to slide the ball inside to Fake who slotted past Punchard at the second attempt.

The visitors almost went two up soon after when Ollie Clements clipped the ball into Sam Parkinson whose shot on the turn was brilliantly saved by Punchard.

But the hosts exerted pressure after the restart and a miskick by Ethan Johnson allowed Tyler Nicholson to nip in with only goalkeeper Matt Hill to beat, but Hill made a fantastic save to the delight of Johnson and his teammates.

The Redkskins regained control after that and should have extended their lead when White released Creese on goal but he sent his shot wide.

A spell of excellent short and sharp passing movements were served up and one flowing team move ended with Pitt firing against the crossbar.

Redhill’s lead was doubled when an excellent Jordon Bonner tackle broke up a counter attack and the ball was moved on and ended up at the feet of Fake, who turned his defender and planted the ball into the bottom corner for his second of the contest.

Street were never out of the game, though, and pulled a goal back with a huge slice of luck as a free-kick struck Creese and a wicked deflection thwarted Hill and crossed the line.

Captain Ollie Clements marshalled his team to ensure they secured the points as Matt Walsh came on in the closing stages to play an important role in securing victory.