George Fake's double help Wrington Redhill pick up comfortable win

George Fake followed up his two goals against Bishops Lydeard Reserves last tine out with another double, this time against Staplegrove. - Credit: Bob Bowen

George Fake scored twice to give Wrington Redhill a comfortable 3-1 win over Staplegrove at the Recreation Ground last Saturday.

Cory Thomas-Barker, having completed a two-match suspension, returned to the starting line-up in place of Ryan Pugh.

The hosts quickly got into their swift passing mode with the midfield quartet of Sam Parkinson, Thomas-Barker, Leigh White, and Josh Pitt taking control.

The Redkins opened the scoring when a delightful interchange between White, Pitt and Thomas-Barker saw the latter force goalkeeper Shaun Locke into smothering his attempt at goal.

The ball, however, ballooned up and left Fake with an open goal and he passed it into an empty net to put the hosts one-up.

The lead was extended when Pitt put Fake in again and he fired under Locke for 2-0.

Amazingly Fake missed out on a first half hat-trick when Pitt provided a great cross but the forward somehow fired over the crossbar.

Jack Hutchings reacted quickly to a defensive error and raced in on goal and slotted past Locke for a 3-0 lead early in the second half.

The visitors did score a goal when a after Ethan Johnson bravely blocked a shot which was unfortunate to see the ball bounce up over the head of Williams and over the goal line.