Tennis: Fantastic finals day at Cheddar

PUBLISHED: 14:28 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:28 26 September 2019

Finalists at Cheddar Tennis Club face the camera (pic Dae Sasitorn)

Finalists at Cheddar Tennis Club face the camera (pic Dae Sasitorn)

© Dae Sasitorn

Cheddar Tennis Club saw their finals day produce a host of competitive matches for members and family.

Ellie Collins in action in her singles match at Cheddar Tennis Club (pic Dae Sasitorn)Ellie Collins in action in her singles match at Cheddar Tennis Club (pic Dae Sasitorn)

Promising youngster Ellie Collins, 15, won the women's singles final against Ruth Rogers and teamed up with George Syed to win the doubles against Rosemary Harris and Dae Sasitorn.

The men's singles final saw club coach Stephen Pearce beat Chris Rogers 5-7, 6-1, 7-5 in an epic battle, while Arthur Brown and Mark Rickard beat Pearce and Alan Flack 7-5, 7-5 in the doubles.

The mixed doubles final saw Guy Sparey and Lucy Horley beat Tom Clarkson and Liz Collins before trophies were presented by club chair Sarah Strawbridge.

Shields were presented to the men's A and women's C teams, who won titles in the North Somerset Summer League.

Winter League and veteran competitions continue, with social tennis on Thursdays and Saturdays.

For more information see cheddartennisclub.co.uk.

