Fear, Hanson Jnr and Sokol crowned at Worlebury's Club Championships

Worlebury GC held their Club Championships in bright sunny conditions but a gusting wind and quick greens made it a real test of golfing ability.

Defending champion Josh Freeman showed he was keen to retain the trophy with a gross two-over-par 72, one ahead of Joe Dale.

Ken Hanson Jnr and Ryan Jones sat in third place, while there was a great performance in fourth spot by Somerset under-16s Junior Champion Troy Young with an excellent 76.

In the nett competition Michael Tripp was top of the leaderboard on five-under-par 65 with Gareth Little a shot back and Steve Cameron third on 67.

Amazingly, there were seven players on 69, including last year’s winner Young, who were in the hunt.

In the Ladies Club Championship Katherine Sokol and Janet Fear were joint leaders after scores of 87, as Sokol carded four pars and a birdie and Fear, playing very steadily, carded seven pars.

In the nett competition Fear was four clear of Audrey Cowlin with 70 and Claire Bayliss (77) in third.

The weather was much the same for Sunday's second round, bright and sunny with a tricky gusting wind that got the better of many of the players on the back nine.

But Hanson Jnr carded the round of the day with a 73 to win the men's title on 147, three shots clear of Freeman as Ryan Jones and Joe Dale shared third on 151.

Hanson was up by four shots after nine holes, but he gave Freeman a glimmer of hope on the 14th after a double bogey and added bogey on the 16th.

A chip-in birdie at the 17th by Hanson Jnr was a blow that Freeman was unable recover from, and five on the par four 18th was enough to give him the win.

In the nett competition, very consistent scores of 70 and 69 were enough to put Pete Wyatt top of the leaderboard with Gareth Little after a round two score of 73.

The two of them will play an 18-hole play-off later this year to decide the winner.

Sokol and Fear battled it out in the ladies competition and Fear was two shots up after nine holes and playing very steadily again, before a three-shot swing at the long par four 14th.

Sokol eventually won by four shots with total of 173 as Emma Burton took third on 181.

Fear was untouchable in the nett competition with a winning total of 143 leaving her 14 shots clear of runner-up Helen Clark and Sokol, who was third on countback.



