Tennis: Weston juniors impress at Avon Championships

Maddox Gould and Febe Kenna after the Avon County Championship Archant

Two young Weston juniors fared well in the Avon County Championships held recently at Redland Tennis Club.

Maddox Gould had an excellent week as he progressed to the final in the under-14 boys' event.

The 13-year-old Gould competed well throughout in a strong field, coming through some hard matches before falling just short in a closely fought final.

Seven-year-old Kenna, meanwhile, also had a good tournament as she made her way through the draw in the under-eight girls' red ball event to reach the final.

Just like clubmate Gould, Kenna fell just short and finished runner-up after another close fought final contest.

Weston Tennis Club head coach Jamie Allen holds regular junior sessions throughout the week.

For more information, call Jamie on 07790 937448 or view the club website clubspark.lta.org.uk/WestonTennis Club.