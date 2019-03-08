Advanced search

Tennis: Weston juniors impress at Avon Championships

PUBLISHED: 09:00 12 September 2019

Maddox Gould and Febe Kenna after the Avon County Championship

Maddox Gould and Febe Kenna after the Avon County Championship

Archant

Two young Weston juniors fared well in the Avon County Championships held recently at Redland Tennis Club.

Maddox Gould had an excellent week as he progressed to the final in the under-14 boys' event.

The 13-year-old Gould competed well throughout in a strong field, coming through some hard matches before falling just short in a closely fought final.

Seven-year-old Kenna, meanwhile, also had a good tournament as she made her way through the draw in the under-eight girls' red ball event to reach the final.

Just like clubmate Gould, Kenna fell just short and finished runner-up after another close fought final contest.

Weston Tennis Club head coach Jamie Allen holds regular junior sessions throughout the week.

For more information, call Jamie on 07790 937448 or view the club website clubspark.lta.org.uk/WestonTennis Club.

Most Read

Car smashes into Weston’s TJ Hughes building

A car has crashed into TJ Hughes. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Shopper injured after being hit with machete in Weston Tesco

The incident took place in Tesco Express on Sunday. Picture: Google

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in Weston

Thunderstorms predicted for the North Somerset. Picture: Getty Images

Woman jailed for robbery which left pensioner, 88, with multiple injuries

Rosanna Cooper was given a seven year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Men to face trial after being charged with causing Worle explosion

Bomb scare at Appletree Court in Worle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Car smashes into Weston’s TJ Hughes building

A car has crashed into TJ Hughes. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Shopper injured after being hit with machete in Weston Tesco

The incident took place in Tesco Express on Sunday. Picture: Google

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in Weston

Thunderstorms predicted for the North Somerset. Picture: Getty Images

Woman jailed for robbery which left pensioner, 88, with multiple injuries

Rosanna Cooper was given a seven year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Men to face trial after being charged with causing Worle explosion

Bomb scare at Appletree Court in Worle. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Tennis: Weston juniors impress at Avon Championships

Maddox Gould and Febe Kenna after the Avon County Championship

Cricket: Somerset boost title hopes against Yorkshire

Tom Abell in batting action for Somerset

Rise in number of doctors hired from restricted countries

Out of the 56 doctors who joined Weston Area Health NHS Ttrust in 2018, 14 gained their medical qualifications in countries on the restricted list.

Netball: Hutton Moor Trailblazers collect trophy

Hutton Moor Trailblazers celebrate

PICTURES: Thousands line streets at popular food festival

Gemma Wookey and Mandui Edwards of The Crumpeteers.Picture: Jeremy Long
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists