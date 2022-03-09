Weston Tennis Club's Febe Kenna selected for National Pathway list

A 10-year-old junior tennis player at Weston Tennis Club has been selected to join the National Pathway list.

This is the first stage of the under-14 National Performance Pathway and is an amazing achievement for Febe Kenna and her family.

Febe's mother Sabine said she is so “excited for Febe’s future and is so proud of the hard work and commitment that her daughter shows to tennis”.

Febe first took up the sport at the age of four and has big dreams of becoming a professional player, emulating her favourite stars like Serena Williams, Iga Swiatek and Simona Halep.

This effort was reflected, when at the start of the year Febe had an official LTA ranking of number nine, now number 11, at under-11 level in Great Britain and 59th in the under-12s.

Febe, who represents Avon in the U11 and U12 age groups, is at the moment first in Avon in U11 and

second in U12.

She also became Avon County Champion in 2021 and was crowned the under-14 club champion in September.

Febe has also been very successful in doubles as well, winning regional level tournaments in under-11 and under-12 age groups over the Christmas period, and is the Weston Tennis Club's ladies doubles champion with mum Sabine.

Febe is amongst the youngest in her age group, which highlights her talent as she can be almost a year younger than some of her competitors.

She recently played in Sunderland on the under-11s LTA National tour, a grade two tournament, where the best 32 players compete in that age group.

"We are so proud of Febe, she is such an inspiration and leading the way for our juniors, showing that hard work pays off," said club chairman Walter Byron.

Ladies captain Maya Maxwell added: “Febe is turning into a really strong player at such a young age and trains so hard, she has a really bright tennis future ahead of her."

Head coach Jamie Allen Head continued: “Watching Febe's development over the years has been so rewarding and we at Weston Tennis Club are very excited for what the future holds for her."