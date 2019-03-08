Advanced search

Tennis: Febe serves up first place at Weston

PUBLISHED: 16:53 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 02 October 2019

Febe Kenna and Oliwier Lyczkowski

Febe Kenna and Oliwier Lyczkowski

Archant

Febe Kenna came out on top at Weston Tennis Club's annual under-10 mini tennis event.

Henry Donhou and Kenna qualified from one of the two boxes of four players, while Oliwier Lyczkowski and Ashton Latteney went through from the other.

Both semi-final matches were hard-fought, with Kenna and Lyczkowski both winning 10-5 to progress to the final.

Lyczkowski built a 5-2 lead in the first of three sets, before Kenna came back to level it up at 6-6 and then take the last point.

Consistent tennis saw Lyczkowski win the second set 7-4, with Kenna winning the deciding set 7-5 to seal the title.

Head coach Jamie Allen presented the trophies and holds regular junior sessions throughout the week.

Call 07790 937448 or visit clubspark.lta.org/westontennisclub for more details.

Most Read

Weather warning issued for Weston

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain. Picture: Terry Kelly

Cannabis centre to open soon in Weston

Artist Lin Toulcher with people who use the centre. Picture: Stephen Sumner/BBC

Pregnant woman suffers terrifying five-hour ordeal at hands of child’s father

Rhys Ingham was sentenced to 14 months in prison for ABh and assaulting an emergency worker at Bristol Crown Court on September 19. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A370 closed following three-car collision

A section of A370 Bridgwater road is currently closed due to an accident. Picture: Google

Weston A&E overnight closure confirmed with CCG warning emergency department may completely shut

Weston General Hospital and A & E Department.

Most Read

Weather warning issued for Weston

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain. Picture: Terry Kelly

Cannabis centre to open soon in Weston

Artist Lin Toulcher with people who use the centre. Picture: Stephen Sumner/BBC

Pregnant woman suffers terrifying five-hour ordeal at hands of child’s father

Rhys Ingham was sentenced to 14 months in prison for ABh and assaulting an emergency worker at Bristol Crown Court on September 19. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A370 closed following three-car collision

A section of A370 Bridgwater road is currently closed due to an accident. Picture: Google

Weston A&E overnight closure confirmed with CCG warning emergency department may completely shut

Weston General Hospital and A & E Department.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Tennis: Febe serves up first place at Weston

Febe Kenna and Oliwier Lyczkowski

Argos set to close High Street store next year

Argos in Weston High Street will close next year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Speedway: Glasgow 51 Somerset 39

Nick Morris in action for Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

WIN: Tickets to ladies signing group Waves Of Harmony at Weston’s Blakehay Theatre

Waves Of Harmony will perform at the Blakehay. Picture: Sue Mabberley

‘There will be no going back’ – senior councillor disappointed with A&E night closure

Cllr Mike Bell is not happy with the decision to axe Weston General Hospital's overnight A&E service on a permanent basis. Pictures: North Somerset Council/Mark Atherton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists