Tennis: Febe serves up first place at Weston
PUBLISHED: 16:53 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 02 October 2019
Archant
Febe Kenna came out on top at Weston Tennis Club's annual under-10 mini tennis event.
Henry Donhou and Kenna qualified from one of the two boxes of four players, while Oliwier Lyczkowski and Ashton Latteney went through from the other.
Both semi-final matches were hard-fought, with Kenna and Lyczkowski both winning 10-5 to progress to the final.
Lyczkowski built a 5-2 lead in the first of three sets, before Kenna came back to level it up at 6-6 and then take the last point.
Consistent tennis saw Lyczkowski win the second set 7-4, with Kenna winning the deciding set 7-5 to seal the title.
Head coach Jamie Allen presented the trophies and holds regular junior sessions throughout the week.
Call 07790 937448 or visit clubspark.lta.org/westontennisclub for more details.