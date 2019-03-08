Chris Etchell's double not enough as Weston fall to first away defeat of season

New signing Rodney Phillips aims to dribble past two Clifton Robinsons players. Archant

Weston fell to their first away defeat of the season, despite a brace from Chris Etchells, after an experienced Clifton Robinsons side put seven past them at Badminton School.

After last week's victory over Marlborough, Weston went with optimism but captain Sam Neate, who was already late, had to return to Weston to retrieve his trainers that were left behind and resulted in a lack of a warm-up for the skipper.

However the visitors started the game brightly and forced Joe Gough into action who was on hand to stop the visiting side going one up.

Clifton regrouped and were able to capitalise and managed to go 2-0 up courtesy of some quick breaks past Weston goalkeeper and coach Simon Davies.

The defence of Slater, CJ Neate, Nimbus and Barlow managed to keep the constant pressure from Clifton at bay and prevent the home team from scoring a third.

But as it looked like the game would be heading one way, Weston got themselves back into the match through Etchells after he scored from a corner via a deflection at the back post.

After an encouraging half time team talk, Weston were out the blocks the quickest, but with the increased tempo came some individual and team errors.

This gave the hosts the opportunity to break quickly and finish past Curry man of the match Davies who was left with no chance as Clifton made it 5-1.

The midfield of Leeks, Pitt, Mobsby and Phillips started to move the ball around and started to create some more opportunities for the forward line of Watkins, Thompson and captain Sam Neate, but these chances came to nothing as the inspired Gough managed to push everything that came towards him away with ease.

With 20 minutes remaining and realising the need to go more attacking, Weston changed their formation to play an extra attacker.

It resulted in the home side pushing their attackers higher up the pitch and they were able to score two goals from direct balls through the defence.

With goal difference possibly being important come the end of the season, Etchells got one back after a scramble in the D.

Despite the defeat, Weston remained in high spirits buoyed by the improvements they are making and are back at home on Saturday as they welcome West Wilts to Priory Community School for a 1.30pm pushback.