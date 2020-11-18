Getting to know Weston player-assistant manager Scott Laird part one

Published: 7:08 AM November 18, 2020

Scott Laird in action for Weston in their FA Cup first round at Eastleigh. - Credit: Lorna Davey

It’s just been over a year since Scott Laird has been with Weston, following a 11-year spell in the Football League.

Scott Laird signed for Weston ahead of 2019-20 season, where he scored 24 goals in 278 games in the Football League for Forest Green Rovers, Preston North End, Scunthorpe, Stevenage and Walsall. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Having grown up in Taunton, Laird started his career with Plymouth Argyle before loan moves to Tiverton Town, Torquay United and Stevenage saw the left-back signed on a permanent deal by the latter in 2008.

His time with Boro saw him help the club to back-to-back promotions as he helped his side move from the Conference Premier to League One.

Scott Laird played 108 times for Preston North End, scoring seven goals between 2012 and 2015. - Credit: Dave Howarth/PA

After moving to Preston North End, where Laird helped The Lilywhites to the Championship, the former Scotland under-20 international moved signed for Scunthorpe United, Walsall, on loan twice, and Forest Green Rovers before signing for The Seagulls ahead of the 2019-20 season to move closer to home.

Here in the first part of our question and answer session with Laird, he talks about growing up, his best moments and his biggest influence.

How old were you when you first played football?

When I first started I would have been very young. I was kicking a ball when I was a little child but the first proper training I would have got would have been under-eights, nines, something like that for Durleigh boys. Which is a local team where I lived.

How did you first get into playing football?

I used to play at school when I was really young, I didn't really play in a team and my Dad said 'you need to start playing now'. I loved football and he took me to a local team that he knew and it went from there really.

Who were your biggest influences in football growing up?

My Dad was a very big influence. He knew the game, he was a coach at men's level and he wanted to play football the right way. He taught me a lot and then I had three younger brothers which drove me on because we were playing in the garden every day after school and they are not bad players either.

Scott Laird was part of the Stevenage side that secured back to back promotions from the Conference to League One between 2010 and 2012. - Credit: The Comet

What are your best memories from football?

Just playing, especially at a younger age playing with your mates, no fear playing with no ambitions and you just go out with your mates and have a good time. That was the biggest thing especially from a young age. It was just an amazing time. When I went into my professional career you are lucky to play in a football team where they are your mates as well. That's the most enjoyable time when you are playing with your friends and going out kicking a ball for 90 minutes and you have a smile on your face.

What are your best achievements from your playing career?

I love the FA Cup, I have been lucky enough to get in the fifth round twice. I played at Wembley three times in finals. Winning promotion, I have won the Conference, League Two, League One they are the big achievements for myself in my career and achievements when you go into football you want to do. Playing at White Hart Lane (Tottenham Hotspur), Old Trafford (Manchester United), Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, I have been lucky to play at some big grounds. The promotions and the FA Cup are the big ones for me. They have brought me a lot of memories and good times.

What’s the best goal you have ever scored?

The Man Utd goal wasn't the best goal but the occasion was the biggest one for me but if I have to choose a best goal which was meaningful, scoring against United means a lot but we lost 3-1 in the end, was probably the goal when we were (Stevenage) in the Conference against Oxford United. They were top and we were second and going for the title and I scored a last-minute penalty which drove us on and we went top of the table and overtook them and we ended up winning the Conference. That was a big moment in my career, I was only 21. That is probably one of my most meaningful goals and what it meant to put us top of the table and win the Conference.

Scott Laird scores for Preston against Manchester United at Deepdale in the FA Cup. - Credit: Martin Rickett/PA

What is the best match you have ever played in?

The best match I have ever played in is probably the Manchester United game because of the whole build-up. It was the FA Cup fifth round, they had all the big boys playing and it was a sell-out at Preston, It was a massive game and occasion for the whole of the town . You are playing the biggest side in the world, along with Real Madrid, well known to the whole world. That was a really big occasion for me and probably the best game I have ever played in.

*See next week's Mercury for the second part where Laird talks about his time with Weston and what the future holds ahead for him.