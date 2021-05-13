Mike Fisher: Road to 400 Congresbury CC league appearances

Published: 9:00 AM May 13, 2021 Updated: 12:59 PM May 13, 2021

Mike Fisher first appeared for Congresbury when he was nine for the club's under-17 side. - Credit: Congresbury Cricket Club

Cricket has always been in Mike Fisher’s blood.

When he was born, his dad Andrew came into the hospital to present him with a mini autographed bat.

He lived next door to Congresbury’s King George V Playing Field and would play his first game for the club at the age of nine in 1982 when the under-17s were short of players.

Mike Fisher in action for Congresbury Cricket Club on his 400th league appearance against Twyford House on May 1 2021. - Credit: Clive Burlton



Five years later Fisher made the first of his 400 league appearance at the age of 14, before 34 years later he reached the milestone against Twyford House in the first game of the 2021 campaign.

Apart from four part-seasons at Norwich University and one campaign, when working and living, in Sheffield, Fisher has spent the the rest of his time with Congresbury.

And he shared with Weston Mercury Sport his best memories from his three decades, talking about what it is like being involved with the club and the future.

Mike Fisher leads the way for Congresbury CC's number of league appearances ahead of Paul Brean, Brian Miles, Nick Clifton and Andrew Fisher. - Credit: Josh Thomas

For 112 years the Fisher surname holds a long association with the club and four generations have all played for the side.

In 1909, Reg Fisher played in his first match for Congresbury against Wrington, when he was bowled without scoring by G Collins.

Since then his nephew Edward (Brandy) Fisher, his son Andrew and grandson Mike have all been involved with the club.

And the legacy will surely continue with Mike’s nephew James Vowles, who played alongside him on May 1, and wife Gemma and their two daughters all part of the ladies softball cricket side, which they helped to form in 2019.

Mike Fisher in action for Congresbury at Claverham in June 2010, where he scored 84 runs in 96 balls. - Credit: Archant

“It’s a great friendly club to play for,” said Fisher.

“In a time when lots of players move around clubs the fact that I have played and stayed with the club when we have experienced difficult times makes playing for the club more important and the successful moments all the sweeter.

“I’ve played in the first team with my dad and people I still consider my best friends.

“Winning the league against local rivals Claverham on the last day of the season followed by winning the Somerset Cup the day after at the county ground Taunton in 1998. I am proud to be a member of league-winning teams in 1991 and 2017.”

Mike Fisher is Congresbury CC's top run scorer from 11,706 runs, ahead of his father, Andrew Fisher's 7,023 runs from 272 matches. Nick Clifton sits in third place with 5,380 runs from 284 games, Stewart Dewer is in fourth with 4,327 runs from 218 appearances and Colin King completes the top five with 4,079 runs in 212 fixtures. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Yes it has been some career for Fisher.

He has hit 17 hundreds and 68 half-centuries and leads the way with the most appearances and runs scored with 11,706 in 378 innings.

Fisher has scored over 500 runs a season in seven different campaigns.

He has also scored the most runs in a singe season, back in 2004, with 943.

Mike Fisher batting for Congresbury against Twyford House in July 2014, where he scored 159 not out from 116 balls and hit the fourth highest score, behind Carl Robinson's 166 runs against Dowend seconds in 2016 and his 169 not out against Lodway in 1998 and 192 not out against Twyford House in 1993, for the club since records back in 1973 - Credit: Mark Atherton

And his place in history is assured with the highest score in Congresbury’s history in league games, ever since records began in 1973, where he scored 192 not out against Twyford House in 1993.

He also finds himself in second and fourth spot on that list. Altogether there are a further six entries in the top 20.

Fisher is also quite handy at bowling, but has only bowled 25 overs, one a maiden, and taken six wickets, with a best of 2-24 against Clevedon in 2004.

And he has taken 133 catches, the highest number for an outfielder, second only to Paul Brean.

Mike Fisher has taken 133 catches in 400 games, the highest number for an outfielder, second only to Paul Brean's 273 in 348 matches. - Credit: Josh Thomas



But, what is his secret?

“My love for the game, I always manage to enjoy the game win lose or draw," he added.

“I also feel a responsibility to help the club in any way I can. Also the support of my family, who are also involved in the club, to allow me to disappear for training and games.

Mike Fisher in action for Congresbury CC. - Credit: Congresbury Cricket Club



“I enjoy playing with friends and also get satisfaction watching players grow and improve.

“Not one of the current first team were alive when I made my league debut and I love watching the exciting way they play the game now.

“Hopefully I will play in lots more games for the club. My role is second team captain and I’m looking forward to helping that side (grow).”