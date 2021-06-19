Five-star Weston CC aim for greater things in seasons to come

Published: 11:07 AM June 19, 2021

Weston fielded five sides on the same day for the first time since August 2019. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston were able to field five sides for the first time this season last weekend.

In fact it was the first time they had done so since August 10, 2019 when all the teams were in action, due to cancelations, postponements and the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, last weekend 55 players were back playing once again and showed the importance of the club looking towards the future after what has been a difficult couple of years.

These are exciting times for Weston with both Jake Richards and Jack Trego coming in to make their debuts for the firsts in the last few weeks.

The 15-year-old Trego followed up his impressive debut against Frome by scoring 52 during their game with Cheddar on Saturday to help his side win by 65 runs.

The match was basked in the summer sunshine with a healthy crowd watching on, all with smiles on their faces.

Among them were some of the firsts, including captain Chris Davidson, after their encounter at Bishopston.

And with all five sides set to play this weekend, there is that feeling in the air that things are slowly returning to normal once again following a testing period.

“It’s absolutely unbelievable, I think the general trend across club cricket is clubs losing teams and we are in a fortunate position that we can put five out,” Davidson said.

“Our youth section has just won two cup finals. It just shows that whilst we may not be competing with the very best at the moment, over time we are doing the right things to put ourselves in that position of having a predominantly home-grown side at a club that has a local identity and it's something to be quite proud of down here.

“With the teams we are going up against, with huge budgets or the luxury of private schools and their children nearby, for us to be competing with them is an achievement in itself.

“I'd just like to reiterate to everyone at the club we are doing the right things and we will see the benefits one day.

“If we keeping working hard there’s no reason why in a few years time we are not going to be competing with some of the bigger clubs.”