Five things we learned from Weston AFC's win against Exeter City

Published: 6:00 PM July 7, 2021

Lloyd Humphries in action for Weston AFC during their friendly with Exeter City. - Credit: Josh Thomas

It’s like we have never been away as Weston AFC opened their pre-season campaign in convincing fashion on Tuesday night.

For the first time in 199 days just under 300 supporters took their seats.

They didn’t have to wait long for the opening goal with Dayle Grubb smashing home an 11th-minute penalty.

11 Mins: It’s like we have never been away. Dayle Grubb opens the scoring for the #WsMAFC from the penalty spot. 1-0. #Seagulls pic.twitter.com/2CwC7EBt7r — Josh Thomas (@JDPThomas) July 6, 2021





Lucas Vowles added a second when he rose highest to powerfully head home Scott Laird’s cross.

Despite substitute and former Seagulls loanee Archie Collins halving the deficit it was Weston who came out on top to send the League Two side back down the M5 empty handed.

But what we did learn? Mercury Sport looked back on Tuesday's remarkable performance.

You may also want to watch:

Return of football at The Optima Stadium for Weston

For the first time in 199 days Weston returned to action at The Optima Stadium against an Exeter City XI.

Following Sunday’s charity match in memory of Liam Shepherd, 298 walked through the turnstiles to see The Seagulls in action for the first time since December 19 against Willand Rovers.

“Even though it’s most likely going to be a young Exeter side it’s a good test for the players to see their levels,” posted @SwankyVlogs on Twitter before the match.

"See who’s been keeping fit. also be good to see some new faces in both sides and maybe a few familiar ones too even if they are playing in a different shirt.”

But what followed was an encouraging display of attacking football as Weston played some of their best football under Scott Bartlett, allowing their visitors too little chances and looking fresh from the start.

And when the defence was breached Luke Purnell was in fine form, much to the delight of the crowd.

The atmosphere from start to finish was a party one, smiles were on people’s faces and one thing is for sure we won’t take football for granted again.

New signings in action

The match saw both Jordan Baston and Jason Pope make their debuts since signing for the club.

Lucas Vowles also took part having only played 67 minutes in a Weston shirt, back in December’s 2-1 friendly win against Willand Rovers.

All three impressed with their performance and were praised by Bartlett who felt he needed to freshen things up and link what they did with Rollin Menayese and Gethyn Hill during his first tenure in charge.

“We have done it again now with Vowlesy, Popey and Jordan Bastin. We wanted to add some more energy, a little bit more enthusiasm as well,” he said.

“Jordan Bastin and Lucas are desperate to do well and both can kick on and they see this as a stepping stone to maybe do that. You can see that in the way they play, the way they train. They are hungry, athletic and they have definitely added something to us in that way.

“Sometimes you can have a really good group and tweak it ever so slightly and it kicks on a bit. We are hoping we have found a formula at the moment. Delighted with three of them, delighted with the group really. On the whole we are in a really good place.”

Exeter City's Joe Wragg brings down Weston AFC's Scott Laird in the penalty area which leads to Dayle Grubb opening the scoring from the spot in The Seagulls 2-1 win against The Grecians. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Scott Laird shines in fantastic performance

Scott Laird was wonderful all evening against Exeter. His timing, his ability to run up and down the pitch saw the full-back put in a commanding display.

His experience showed when he won the penalty, which Grubb converted, when he got in front of Joe Wragg before his inch-perfect cross was headed home by Vowles.

His control was excellent while his passing was exquisite. He was able to bring in other players around him and was a key factor in helping Weston triumph.

Lucas Vowles shows what Weston have been missing with wonderful display

A confident display from Lucas Vowles showed Weston what they have been missing in attack.

Bartlett has used eight strikers during his time with Weston and despite the unfortunate injury with Ben Whitehead, Vowles looks to be the missing piece in the jigsaw.

His direct running caused problems for Exeter’s defence and his willingness to get in the right place at the right time showed.

He was unlucky when his cheeky pull back was cleared away by the defence but his timing was on another hymn sheet.

And when his goal duly arrived it capped off a wonderful flowing move where he was able to jump highest between two defenders to head home Laird’s teasing cross.

Giving young players a chance

Tuesday night saw a number of Academy stars and players associated with the club on the bench.

Isiah Jones, Dylan Morgan and Jay Murray were all involved for the first time while Bailey Kempster, who recently made his debut for England Colleges, Ben Griffith and Travis Yule-Turner got more minutes in their legs.

Lucas Vowles looks to create an opening for Weston AFC during their friendly with Exeter City. - Credit: Josh Thomas

“We really like our younger players. It’s really difficult because you have to stick with it, you play five minutes here, 10 minutes there and always have to be ready,” Bartlett added.

“Sometimes it can be the hardest part of your career, it’s right at the beginning and right at the end when you are trying to get established.

“Then when you can’t do what you used to be able to do it’s tough but we want to give them an opportunity before we feel we need to look elsewhere.

"It’s always good to keep everyone on their toes when you are able to freshen things up and I thought they all did exceptionally well.”